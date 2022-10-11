Virtual Toy Drive Platform, DonateAToy.org, Streamlines Corporate Giving in 2022

Directly Benefitting Toys for Tots, Donate-A-Toy Matches All Donations Made via their Online Charity Portal, Doubling the Number of Toys Delivered to Children in Need

FAIRFIELD, N.J., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DonateAToy.org, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization, aims to inspire corporations throughout the US to make the most of their philanthropic efforts this giving season. World-renowned companies, including Citi and Deloitte, have already signed on as 2022 corporate sponsors, solidifying their commitment to supporting the communities they serve.

We match each toy you donate with us, delivering twice as many toys to Toys for Tots for children in need!

DonateAToy.org's virtual toy drive platform provides businesses of all types and sizes a seamless way for team members to give back to underprivileged children in all 50 states. Additionally, 2022 is the 75th anniversary of the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program, adding special meaning to this year's campaign.

Doubling Your Positive Impact – The Toy Match Program

DonateAToy.org's long-lasting relationships with reputable toy vendors enable them to match all website donations, multiplying the number of toys contributed to Toys for Tots. "It's a team effort," said Marc MacDonald, President of DonateAToy.org. "Our staff, corporate sponsors, toy vendors, and the Toys for Tots Foundation all share one common goal, driving as many toys as possible into the hands of children in need."

The Toy Match Program is a staple of this unique virtual toy drive platform and a significant reason why companies continue signing on as sponsors.

"The most important reason we've continued to work with DonateAToy.org is their Toy Match Program," said Reem Aliessa, Program Manager at Citi Volunteers. "It encourages our colleagues to give back to the community which is something that is core to who we are as a firm. After last year's virtual toy drive, we were astonished when looking at the number of toys everyone donated—and knowing Donate-A-Toy doubles that number makes it that much more impactful."

About DonateAToy.org

DonateAToy.org, a registered 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization, offers businesses, organizations, and individuals a virtual toy drive platform benefitting Toys for Tots. The website features a range of high-quality toys gifted by program participants. Since its inception, DonateAToy.org's platform has contributed over $600,000 in toys to children in need. DonateAToy.org has partnered with sponsors such as Citi, T-Mobile, Indeed, Deloitte, and LexisNexis. Donate today or learn more about becoming a sponsor at DonateAToy.org.

