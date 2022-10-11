Vesta Wins Juniper's Platinum Future Digital Award for Fraud Detection and Prevention Platform

Award recognizes organizations that have made outstanding contributions to their industry and are positioned to make a significant impact in the future

ATLANTA, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vesta, a leading end-to-end transaction guarantee platform for online purchases, today announced that it is the Platinum winner of Juniper Research's celebrated Future Digital Award for Fraud Detection and Prevention Platforms.

"We're honored to have our suite of solutions recognized by industry authority Juniper Research," said Vesta CEO, Ron Hynes adding, "This award validates our team's great work in keeping digital merchants safe from fraudsters while fast-tracking legitimate customers and promoting revenue growth."

Award entries are assessed by a Juniper Research analyst panel, which selects a shortlist of potential winners based on several criteria, including product innovation, features and benefits, product partnerships, certification and compliance, and future business prospects.

These organizations are then assessed and scored according to a rigorous set of criteria and verified by the analyst group's team of experts after which the final winners are agreed upon and confirmed by a judging panel.

Juniper Research specializes in identifying and appraising high growth market sectors within the digital ecosystem.

About Vesta

Vesta provides an instant, end-to-end transaction guarantee platform for online purchases, delivering unparalleled approval rates, a better customer experience and eliminating fraud for leading brands in telco, e-commerce, travel, and financial services. Using machine learning backed by 25 years of transactional data history, Vesta increases approvals of legitimate sales for its customers, while eliminating chargebacks and other forms of digital fraud, driving the true cost of fraud to zero and transferring 100% of the liability for fraud, including chargeback processing, so customers can focus on increasing sales. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR, with offices in Atlanta, Miami, Ireland, Mexico, and Singapore. For more information visit www.vesta.io.

