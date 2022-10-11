Expansive Supports Displaced Professionals with Workspace in Florida's Hurricane Zones

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexible workspace leader Expansive® is offering free rent to professionals whose offices suffered damage from Hurricane Ian. Four locations in Florida – St. Petersburg, Orlando, Miami Biscayne, and Jacksonville - are fully operational and open for work on a full-time, hybrid, or on-demand basis.

Expansive® Workspace helping professional community get back to work after Hurricane Ian at locations in St. Petersburg, Orlando, Miami, and Jacksonville. (PRNewswire)

"With so many homes and businesses suffering wind and flood damage across the state, we are eager to provide a fully functional workspace and professional community for anyone who's been displaced by this devastation," commented Bill Bennett, Founder and CEO of Expansive.

New clients will be offered two months free on a six-month term and can choose from a variety of flexible workspace options ranging from full-time private offices or dedicated desks to part-time Access Passes, to on-demand options like day offices, conference and training room rentals, or single-day coworking lounge passes. Dedicated Smartsuites® are also available though not included in the offer. All workspace comes with state-of-the art fiber internet and amenities like the Expansive community lounge and kitchen, private phone booths, copy and printing services, conference rooms, bike storage, and access to Expansive's nationwide network of centers across more than 30 cities.

"Florida has always been a vibrant and resilient economic environment," continued Bennett. "Without a doubt, it will be back stronger than ever. We're here to help that happen as quickly as possible by supporting our clients and other working professionals in the affected areas."

About Expansive

Expansive creates workspaces where people and companies thrive. As owner, developer, and operator of the nation's largest flexspace portfolio, Expansive builds vibrant professional communities where business and belonging meet. With 3.9 million square feet across products ranging from flex, long-term, and on-demand workspace, event venues, training & meeting facilities and storage, Expansive offers flexibility and stability at market-leading prices to maximize the return on workspace investments. For more information, and for a list of locations across Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and throughout the U.S., visit https://expansive.com.

