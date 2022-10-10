Toyota Lives Legendary in All-New 2023 Sequoia Campaign

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota invites drivers to create legendary moments in the powerful all-new 2023 Sequoia with the "Live Legendary" campaign. The campaign sets its sights on the open road and highlights the hybrid SUV's premium and powerful features to encourage drivers to create their own legends.

"Recognizing stories of people in their moments of epic experiences, the 'Live Legendary' campaign exemplifies the bold qualities of the all-new Sequoia," said Lisa Materazzo, group vice president, Toyota Marketing, Toyota Motor North America. "The all-new Sequoia is the total package for any adventure, whether driving across country, hauling gear or traveling with your family."

The fully integrated targeted campaign was developed by Saatchi & Saatchi, with consideration of the mainstream audiences across America. The campaign showcases the SUV's space for families who need it – whether that be to haul passengers, gear or both, and is highlighted below:

In the thirty second spot, titled "Campfire Stories" and directed by Chris Sargent, viewers are invited to seek adventure and make legendary moments in the all-new powerful i-FORCE MAX Twin Turbo V6 hybrid Sequoia. The spot highlights the Sequoia's new look while showcasing impressive towing capability, premium comfort and key features including an efficient powertrain, convenient technology, and versatile cargo space.

Media Placements

The "Live Legendary" Sequoia campaign extends across CTV, digital video, digital content, paid social, and programmatic. High profile prime and sports programming includes Sunday Night Football, NBA, FOX, NASCAR and more. Digital content/video includes partners such as Yahoo, Hulu, Paramount, YouTube and more. Partnerships include Pinterest, Tastemade, Spotify, and Moveable Feast via Fexy Relish, among others. Paid Social runs across Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest.

About the 2023 Toyota Sequoia

The all-new 2023 Toyota Sequoia lives up to its powerful and legendary namesake, thanks to a head-turning new look, luxurious comfort, impressive technology and the perfect blend of performance and efficiency.

The third-generation Sequoia is completely redesigned and worthy of the "all-new SUV" description. All 2023 Sequoia will feature the powerful i-FORCE MAX Twin Turbo V6 Hybrid powertrain. First unveiled on Tundra, this exceptional hybrid produces 437 horsepower and 583 lb.-ft. of torque. The vehicle is on sale starting Fall 2022 with a starting MSRP of $58,300.

It will be available in five unique grades that include SR5, Limited, Platinum, TRD Pro and the new Capstone grade.

Key Features Include:

All-New Sequoia Builds Upon Three-Row Toyota SUV Heritage

Capstone Luxury Grade Leads Extensive Lineup of Full-Size SUVs

Impressive 437 hp, 583 lb.-ft. of Torque

Maximum Towing Capacity of up to 9,520 lbs.

Assembled in the U.S. at Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Texas in San Antonio

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE: TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 48,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 43 million cars and trucks at our 13 manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 14th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With the more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, more than a quarter of the company's 2021 North American sales were electrified.

Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society's most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

