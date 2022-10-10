Operation HOPE Announces New Executive Keith Harris as Chief People Officer

ATLANTA, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Operation HOPE, Inc., the nation's largest non-profit dedicated to financial empowerment for underserved communities, today announced that Keith Harris will be joining its Senior Leadership team as Chief People Officer.

Harris joins Operation HOPE as Chief People Officer after a 30+ year career as a Human Resources professional. Prior to Operation HOPE, Harris spent over two years as V.P. Of Operations and interim Chief Executive Officer of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tampa Bay.

As Chief People Officer, Harris will serve as an advisor to the executive management team. Harris will also advise others on the Operation HOPE talent management platform, including performance management programs, workforce development plans, forecasting talent needs and addressing talent gaps.

"As we continue to expand the mission of Operation HOPE, we want to make sure we have the kind of leaders who are passionate about and committed to the work we have been doing since 1992," said Operation HOPE Chairman, Founder, and CEO John Hope Bryant. "Keith is the epitome of our mission, and we look forward to seeing how he guides HOPE teams to work more efficiently and collaboratively— and ultimately maximize employee potential."

In addition to his nonprofit experience, Harris' career journey includes leading human resources functions in several for-profit industries including food and pharmaceutical distribution, loyalty marketing and professional sports and entertainment. Keith possesses a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science from Florida A&M University and a Masters in Organizational Leadership from Florida Institute of Technology. Harris also served over two years as Chairman of the City of Tampa Mayor's African American Advisory Committee.

"At Operation HOPE we serve people, and we also make sure that our internal team is being taken care of so that they can grow and do their best work," said Brian Betts, Operation HOPE President and Chief Financial Officer. "We are confident that the unique skills and experience Keith brings will help ensure HOPE's diverse employees continue to thrive."

