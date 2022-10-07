Sparket Announces Partnership with Station Casinos

LAS VEGAS , Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sparket's Social Betwork™ has signed a partnership agreement with Station Casinos LLC (the "Company"), a subsidiary of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRR) to license software that will be integrated into the Company's virtual casino STN Play app. The software integration will offer free-to-play live event wagering via Sparket's proprietary pool wagering system. Patrons can participate online through the STN Play app, by making virtual coin-based wagers on real life sporting events, esports, reality TV, and more.

"We're excited to partner with Sparket – they have an innovative new technology which approaches live event wagering in a way that will attract new users to our free-to-play product. For our STN Play product, we strive to keep our customers entertained by offering fun, compelling, and engaging content. Our partnership with Sparket will help us accomplish those goals via social live event wagering pools" said Tom Mikulich, SVP of Innovation at Station Casinos.

Aaron Basch, CEO of Sparket, said "This is a big moment for Sparket as we bring our product to market with one of the leading operators in the world. We've been hard at work building our robust Social Betwork™ platform and we're excited to bring new content to help our industry partners grow their business with free to play live event wagering."

Sparket's announcement follows previously announced deals with USBookmaking and Cahuilla Casino . In the past year, they've run contests for everything from traditional sports to reality TV, esports, and private golf clubs. They have also partnered with Wagr, a licensed sportsbook operator, to help drive user acquisition during football season. They recently achieved GLI-33 Sportsbook certification and announced a capital raise on StartEngine .

ABOUT SPARKET

Sparket's mission is to democratize event wagering through expanded content in traditional sports, esports, live events, and beyond via a community-based social platform. Their B2B Social Betwork™ software adds new content to help partners drive user acquisition and retention across broader audiences. It features self setting pari-mutuel odds that limit operator exposure and a proprietary system to crowdsource event data. Their offerings to partners include free-to-play contests, custom events, and real money wagering integrations. The product is fully customizable and can be white-labeled for any brand.

