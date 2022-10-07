S Hotel Jamaica Recognized with Condé Nast Traveler's 2022 Readers' Choice Award: Top 10 Hotels in the Caribbean & Central America

Jamaica Also Ranked Number Seven of Islands in the Caribbean and the Atlantic.

The RCA's Celebrate the World's Top Hotels, Resorts, Cities, Countries, Islands, Spas, Trains, Airlines, Airports, Cruises, and More.

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Condé Nast Traveler announced the results of its annual Readers' Choice Awards with S Hotel Jamaica being recognized as the Top 10 Hotels in the Caribbean & Central America category. Jamaica also ranked number seven among islands in the Caribbean and the Atlantic.

More than 240,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers submitted responses rating their travel experiences across the globe to provide a full snapshot of the top places they enjoyed this year and can't wait to return to next. The Readers' Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry and the full list of winners can be found here.

"It is an honour for our team to have made this prestigious list for the fourth time since we opened in 2019," said Christopher Issa, owner chief executive officer of S Hotel Jamaica. "We are very grateful to all who have recognized us in this way as we strive to offer the best of Jamaican hospitality."

The contemporary, 120-room S Hotel, part of the prestigious Small Luxury Hotels of the World, artfully combines discrete urban sophistication and a laid-back resort lifestyle with an underlying rootsy vibe. S Hotel offers guests an authentic Jamaican lifestyle experience, interweaving local island food, music, art and entertainment into every facet of the guest's stay. Buzzing bars, a chic café, a high-spirited pool scene, sky-high suites, an international restaurant, a subterranean spa, a cultural centre, gym and rooms with a relevant design aesthetic thoughtfully combine into a modern sensibility with an effervescent sense of place.

The 2022 Readers' Choice Awards are published on Condé Nast Traveler's website at cntraveler.com/RCA and celebrated in the November issue.

S Hotel Jamaica made its debut in Montego Bay in January 2019 with forward thinking design and a modern take on Jamaican hospitality, putting the resort city back on the map among international travellers. S Hotel's prime location on famed Doctor's Cave Beach and close proximity to Sangster International Airport, serves as a stylish basecamp to explore the area's new shops, restaurants and entertainment. The inspiration for the contemporary 120-room S Hotel, part of the prestigious Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH), is as cosmopolitan as it comes, but the feeling is notably Jamaican as the hotel welcomes guests to their home away from home, balancing a cosy atmosphere with its purposeful design and sophisticated amenities. Buzzing bars, a high-spirited pool scene, the exclusive Sky Deck for concierge floor guests, international restaurants, a 24-hour café, a spa with therapeutic plunge pools, a gym and spacious modern guest rooms, thoughtfully combine to create a modern and effervescent sense of place. shoteljamaica.com. Follow S Hotel on Instagram and Facebook @shoteljamaica.

