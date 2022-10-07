PARAPRO INTRODUCES THE FIRST AI-BASED INTERACTIVE MEDICAL EDUCATION PLATFORM AT THE AMERICAN ACADEMY OF PEDIATRICS NATIONAL CONFERENCE AND EXHIBITION

PARAPRO INTRODUCES THE FIRST AI-BASED INTERACTIVE MEDICAL EDUCATION PLATFORM AT THE AMERICAN ACADEMY OF PEDIATRICS NATIONAL CONFERENCE AND EXHIBITION

Thought Leader AI Enables Prescribers to Ask Questions that Prompt Real-Time Responses from Digital Human Avatars

CARMEL, Ind. , Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ParaPRO, a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on innovative treatments for human ectoparasites, today announced that it will unveil Thought Leader AI – a pioneering medical education platform that enables healthcare practitioners to engage "live" with leading clinical experts on topics of public health – at the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) National Conference & Exhibition in Anaheim, CA, October 7-11, 2022. The introduction of Thought Leader AI marks the first time Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based, user-directed interactive technology will be used for advancing scientific exchange.

(PRNewsfoto/ParaPRO, LLC) (PRNewswire)

According to Bill Culpepper III, President of ParaPRO, "We developed Thought Leader AI to draw attention to the first FDA-approved "complete cure" for scabies, which has long been one of the most common, albeit underrepresented, public health concerns. Because many physicians don't often see scabies in their practices, it is frequently misdiagnosed or mistreated. This new technology allows us to share the knowledge and clinical experiences held by a select few with practitioners everywhere, regardless of the physical barriers to in-person interaction."

AAP conference attendees will be among the first to experience the educational benefits of Thought Leader AI specific to the identification, diagnosis, and treatment of scabies, and featuring three of the most highly respected disease-state experts:

Christopher Belcher , MD, FAAP, Director of Pediatric Infectious Disease, Peyton Manning Children's Hospital, St. Vincent/Ascension

Anthony J. Mancini, MD, FAAP, FAAD, Division Head & Associate Fellowship Director, Dermatology, Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago ; Professor of Pediatrics and Dermatology, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine

Theodore Rosen , MD, FAAD, Professor of Dermatology at Baylor College of Medicine ; Chief of Dermatology Service at Michael E. DeBakey Veterans Affairs Medical Center

Visit ParaPRO at booth #1811 to view Thought Leader AI in action:

Oct. 8, 2022 ; 12:30 to 2:00 pm PST

Oct. 10, 2022 ; 12:00 to 1:30 pm PST

"The use of AI-based interactive technology is the future of scientific exchange," said Christopher Belcher, MD, FAAP, Director of Pediatric Infectious Disease, Peyton Manning Children's Hospital, St. Vincent/Ascension. "Enabling prescribers to become agents in their own learning will redefine inquiry-based medical education for years to come."

To preview Thought Leader AI and learn more, visit www.ThoughtLeaderAI.org.

About Thought Leader AI

Thought Leader AI is a pioneering medical education platform to advance public health. This groundbreaking solution, a collaboration between ParaPRO and the University of Southern California Institute for Creative Technologies (ICT), enables prescribers to ask questions that prompt real-time responses from three highly respected physicians in the form of digital human avatars, using AI-based natural language processing, revolutionary filming techniques, and specialized display technologies. Now and into the future, practitioners, fellows, and residents can have conversational interactions with these thought leaders by transcending the physical boundaries of time and space.

About Scabies

Scabies is one of the most common and underrepresented global public health concerns. It affects people of all races and social classes and can spread rapidly under crowded conditions where there is frequent close body contact. There are an estimated 850,000 - 1 million cases of scabies in the United States each year.1

Scabies is caused by an infestation of the skin by the human itch mite Sarcoptes scabiei var. hominis. The microscopic scabies mite burrows into the upper layer of the skin where it lives and lays its eggs. The most common symptoms of scabies are intense itching and a pimple-like skin rash. The scabies mite is usually spread by direct, prolonged, skin-to-skin contact with a person who has scabies.2

About ParaPRO

ParaPRO LLC., a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on innovating anti-parasitic formulations that minimize the disruption and economic burden on patients and families and providing support for the broader professional community with the most current insights, tools and resources that educate and inform. In 2021, the company introduced the first product (new drug application) for scabies to be approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in more than 30 years and the only targeted topical therapy that meets the FDA's new criteria for a "complete cure". 3,4 For more information, visit www.ParaPRO.com.

References

IQVIA March 2019- March 2021 . Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Parasites. https://www.cdc.gov/parasites/scabies/ . Accessed, 9/26/22. Orange Book: Approved Drug products with Therapeutic Equivalence Evaluations. https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/scripts/cder/ob/index.cfm . Accessed, 9/26/22. U.S. FDA (n.d.).. Accessed, 9/26/22. Data on file, ParaPRO, LLC

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ParaPRO, LLC