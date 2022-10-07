New Hampshire Electric Cooperative and Conexon expand partnership to deliver fiber-to-the-home internet service to thousands of NH homes and businesses

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rural fiber-optic network design and construction management leader, Conexon, and New Hampshire Electric Cooperative (NHEC) are expanding their partnership to bring fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) service across the cooperative's territory.

NHEC and Conexon have worked together to provide gigabit-speed internet access to two communities, Acworth and Sandwich, and will soon expand to 32 communities throughout Grafton County. NH Broadband, the co-op's fiber subsidiary, will ultimately offer high-speed fiber internet service that spans nine counties and nearly 120 communities. Service is available today for customers in Acworth, Sandwich, Clarksville, Colebrook, Lempster and Stewartstown, and is expected to be available to initial customers in Grafton County by First Quarter 2023.

Conexon provides a comprehensive range of fiber broadband services including network design, construction project management, engineering and operations support. Additionally, through its internet service provider subsidiary, Conexon Connect, the company is also providing services including customer sign-ups, installations, billing, technical support and access to multi-gigabit speed packages.

"Over the past several years, I've heard people analogize rural broadband to the rural electrification movement of the 1930s and 1940s," Conexon Partner Jonathan Chambers said. "To us, it isn't an analogy; it's a reality. The same companies that built electric networks across the nation are building broadband networks. Alyssa Clemsen Roberts was one of the first to recognize how electric cooperatives could solve the digital divide. In fact, Alyssa introduced me to that very idea when I was at the FCC. She also introduced me to Randy Klindt. I'm thrilled Alyssa has joined NHEC and will lead this new endeavor."

The lightning-fast fiber-optic network offered by NH Broadband will give members access to symmetrical multi-gigabit internet capabilities – among the fastest and most robust in the nation. Additionally, it will enable enhancements and smart grid capabilities to the electrical infrastructure, including improved power outage response times, better load balancing and more efficient electricity delivery.

"Making high-speed, affordable internet available to all of our members who need it is a major undertaking, on par with the effort to bring light and power to these same locations more than 80 years ago," NHEC President/CEO Alyssa Clemsen Roberts said. "We're thrilled to have Conexon's resources and experience available as we work to bring this next essential service to our members."

Conexon brings to the project unmatched experience and expertise in deploying rural FTTH networks. The company has designed more than 200,000 miles of fiber for cooperative projects and builds more than 50,000 fiber miles of fiber annually. In addition, Conexon has created a broad ecosystem of equipment and labor resources specializing in rural fiber builds. Since forming six years ago, Conexon has assisted nearly 275 electric cooperatives, 75 of which are deploying fiber networks, with more than 500,000 connected fiber-to-the-home subscribers across the U.S.

"We're excited to build on our current relationship with New Hampshire Electric Cooperative and make a difference in the lives of even more residents who are currently unserved or underserved with broadband," Conexon Founding Partner Randy Klindt said. "We are pleased to have such a positive and productive partnership with Alyssa and her team, one that enables us to further our mission of closing the digital divide."

New Hampshire Electric Cooperative is a member-owned not-for-profit electric utility, headquartered in Plymouth, N.H. NHEC connects its 85,000 members through 6,000 miles of energized lines, crossing 118 communities throughout New Hampshire.

Conexon works with Rural Electric Cooperatives to bring fiber to the home in rural communities. The company is comprised of professionals who have worked in electric cooperatives and the telecommunications industry, and offer decades of individual experience in business planning, building networks, marketing and selling telecommunications. Conexon offers its electric cooperative clients end-to-end broadband deployment and operations support, from a project's conception all the way through to its long-term sustainability. It works with clients to analyze economic feasibility, secure financing, design the network, manage construction, provide operational support, optimize business performance and determine optimal partnerships. To date, Conexon has assisted more than 275 electric cooperatives, 75 of which are deploying fiber networks, with more than 500,000 rural Americans connected to fiber to the home. The company has secured nearly $2 billion in federal, state and local grants and subsidies for its clients.

