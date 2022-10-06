Global Cervical Cancer Treatment Market Size Expected to Reach $11 Billion By 2027

FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Cervical Cancer Treatment market has been expanding for several years and is projected to continue at a growing CAGR. Cervical Cancer is a cancer arising from the cervix which is due to the abnormal growth of cells that have the ability to invade or spread to other parts of the body. Early on, typically no symptoms are seen. Later symptoms may include abnormal vaginal bleeding, pelvic pain, or pain during sexual intercourse. Increased disease prevalence, proactive government initiatives, and advent of targeted therapies are the major factors contributing to the market expansion. Cervical cancer has a high mortality rate (nearly 50%), which can be reduced by diagnosis and prevention. A report from 360ResearchReports projected that the global Cervical Cancer Treatment market size is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period, reaching USD 11117.68 million by 2027. The report added that the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon. Active biotech companies in the market this week include BioVaxys Technology Corp. (OTCQB: BVAXF) (CSE: BIOV), Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ: SGEN), PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB), Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN), Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD).

A report from Grand View Research previously added: "Increased disease prevalence, proactive government initiatives, and advent of targeted therapies are the major factors contributing to the market expansion. Cervical cancer has a high mortality rate (nearly 50%), which can be reduced by diagnosis and prevention, but since the disease progression is generally slow, precancerous changes provide possibilities for prevention and treatment… rising R & D expenditure in oncologic diseases offer a promising future for the global cervical cancer treatment market in the foreseeable future. Hospital pharmacies captured the largest share of the global market in (recent years). Hospital pharmacies preserve the stock of products related to cervical cancer for out-patients as well as in-patients. The segment will be driven further by growing consumer awareness and increased investments in healthcare infrastructure in developing and underdeveloped countries. Online pharmacies segment is expected to be the fastest-growing distribution channel segment. This growth can be attributed to user-friendly interfaces and convenience offered by these pharmacies, in terms of access, prices, and delivery. In addition, they have several discounts on purchase of a certain amount or offer bundle pricing for cancer products."

BioVaxys Technology Corp. (OTCQB: BVAXF) (CSE: BIOV.CNQ) BREAKING NEWS: BioVaxys Executes Binding Term Sheet for the US Marketing & Distribution for Papilocare Gel and Oral Immunocaps - Agreement Includes Right of First Refusal in the US for Ovosicare and Libicare - BioVaxys Technology Corp. ("BioVaxys") announced today that it has executed a binding Term Sheet ("Term Sheet" or "Agreement") with Procare Health Iberia, S.L. ("Procare Health"), of Barcelona, Spain ("Procare Health"), for exclusive marketing and distribution in the United States of Procare Health's leading patented product, Papilocare™, the world's first and only vaginal gel product with clinical evidences to prevent and treat HPV-dependent cervical lesions, and for Immunocaps®, an oral over-the-counter nutritional supplement that supports immune function and vaginal microbiota to help re-epithelialization of cervical lesions. As Immunocaps® is an OTC supplement, BioVaxys anticipates that regulatory approval is not required, allowing the rapid build out of sales channels and revenue generation from the product.

In addition, the agreement gives BioVaxys right-of-refusal in the United States for Ovosicare® and Libicare®, Procare Health's over-the-counter supplements to support fertility enhancement for late maternity or IVF processes and Menopausal symptoms improvements which includes low libido among women suffering menopausal changes.

Financial terms include milestone payments and royalties on sales. The companies have agreed to complete an initial ten-year duration exclusive supply and distribution agreement ("Distribution Agreement") by December for Papilocare® Gel (packs of 7 and 21 5ml cannulas), 2x40ml and applicators, packs of 1x5ml samples, and 30 capsule packs of Immunocaps®. Manufacturing will remain in Spain under Procare Health.

Founded in 2012, Procare Health is a leading privately-held pharmaceuticals company in the women's health field based in Spain with several affiliates in Europe including France, Portugal and the UK, with marketed products including Papilocare®, Libicare®, Palomacare®, Idracare®, Pronolis HD® and Ovosicare®. Procare Health commercializes its products within more than 60 countries in the world via distribution agreements with well-known and established pharmaceuticals company within the field of Women's Health such as Gedeon Richter, Besins Pharmaceuticals, and MegaLab.

The Agreement follows the Letter of Intent ("LOI") signed last year outlining several collaborations between the two companies, including Papilocare® and the clinical development of BioVaxys' BVX-0918 for late-stage ovarian cancer. Whereas the LOI had originally granted BioVaxys right of first refusal for Papilocare®, today's agreement grants BioVaxys exclusive right to market and distribute the brand in the United States and establishes marketing support from Procare Health for Papilocare® and Immunocaps®. CONTINUED... Read this full release and more news for BioVaxys Technology at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-biov/

Other recent developments in the cancer treatment space include:

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ: SGEN), a world leader and pioneer in antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies, and Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), a patient-focused, innovative, commercial-stage global biopharmaceutical company, recently announced an exclusive collaboration and license agreement for the development and commercialization of TIVDAK®(tisotumab vedotin-tftv) in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan. TIVDAK is the first and only ADC approved in the U.S. for the treatment of adult patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer with disease progression on or after chemotherapy.

Under the terms of the agreement, Seagen will receive an upfront payment of $30 million, as well as development, regulatory, and commercial milestone payments, and tiered royalties on net sales of TIVDAK in the Zai Lab territory. Based on the existing TIVDAK co-development and co-commercialization collaboration between Seagen and Genmab (GMAB), all upfront, milestone payments, and royalties will be shared 50/50 with Genmab.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a growing pipeline of targeted immunotherapies for cancer and infectious disease, recently announced that two abstracts reporting the results of clinical development studies of PDS0101 have been accepted for presentation at the 37th Annual Meeting for the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC 2022) being held November 8-12, 2022, in Boston.

PDS0101 is PDS Biotech's lead candidate being developed as a treatment for HPV-expressing cancers. The abstracts accepted for presentation at SITC 2022 highlight research from the ongoing IMMUNOCERV Phase 2 clinical trial investigating PDS0101 in combination with standard of care chemoradiotherapy (CRT) for the treatment of locally advanced cervical cancers and the phase 2 clinical trial involving the PDS0101-based triple combination therapy in advanced HPV16-expressing cancers. The IMMUNOCERV clinical trial is being led by researchers at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. The PDS0101 triple combination clinical trial is being led by the Center for Cancer Research at the National Cancer Institute (NCI).

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN), a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, recently announced multiple breakthrough sequencing innovations at its inaugural Illumina Genomics Forum: The launch of NovaSeq™ 6000 Dx as the first FDA-registered and CE-marked in vitro diagnostic (IVD) high-throughput sequencer, delivering the highest standards of compliance and driving actionable insights for patient care. This technology expands the breadth of applications and clinical testing in countries that require IVD products, increasing access to clinical genomics with scalable throughput, while also achieving significant reductions in cost/Gb and total cost of ownership. NovaSeq 6000 Dx is an open platform, with RUO and IVD modes and a dedicated DRAGEN™ server, resulting in flexible, high-quality, automated data processing that will minimize the time and labor required to complete projects; and Illumina® Complete Long-Reads, formerly known as Infinity, will accelerate access to the remaining 5% of genic regions with a scalable, high-throughput, low DNA-input long read technology. Further, the technology provides a complete and accurate representation of the genome at the single molecule level without needing a new platform. In addition, it offers contiguous long reads to close key gaps.

Two products will be launched with full end-to-end workflows in 2023. The first product, currently in early access, is a whole-genome assay that uses long contiguous reads to further extend the coverage and completeness of our existing 30x genome. The second is an enrichment panel targeting only the difficult to map regions of the genome. When combined with the 30x genome on NovaSeq 6000 and NovaSeq X Series, the panel delivers a significant improvement in throughput and cost versus on-market long read technology for human whole-genome sequencing.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) recently announced updates to the World Health Organization's (WHO) Therapeutics and COVID-19: living guideline, which now conditionally recommends Veklury® (remdesivir) for the treatment of patients with severe COVID-19 and continues to conditionally recommend Veklury in those with non-severe COVID-19 at the highest risk of hospitalization.

The WHO conditional recommendation for Veklury's use in the treatment of patients with severe COVID-19 is mainly driven by the final results of the WHO-sponsored SOLIDARITY study, which showed a statistically significant 17% lower relative risk of death or progression to needing ventilation in patients requiring supplemental oxygen at baseline, compared to standard of care (RR: 0.83; 95% CI: 0.75-0.93). Additionally, SOLIDARITY showed a statistically significant 13% lower relative risk of mortality with Veklury treatment for those patients hospitalized on supplemental oxygen and not requiring mechanical ventilation, compared with standard of care (RR: 0.87; 95% CI: 0.76-0.99). In the study, Veklury had no significant effect on patients with COVID-19 who were already being ventilated. These findings complement results from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases' double-blind placebo-controlled ACTT-1 trial, in which a mortality reduction was seen in Veklury-treated patients on low flow oxygen at baseline, as compared to placebo, in a post-hoc subgroup analysis (HR: 0.30; 95% CI: 0.14-0.64). Veklury did not demonstrate a mortality benefit in the overall population or other baseline oxygen subgroups in either ACTT-1 or SOLIDARITY.

