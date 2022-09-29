Shark Says Goodbye to Dust Clouds With Shark® Wandvac® Self-Empty System

Stop the Dust Cloud. Trap Dirt and Debris with a New and Innovative Cordless Vacuum That Empties Itself

NEEDHAM, Mass., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Everyone can relate to the vacuum-emptying struggle – the dreaded dust cloud full of allergens, dander, pet hair and more, that escapes into the home's air after every clean. As America's #1 Vacuum Brand1, Shark® is tackling the problem head-on with a hands-free, self-emptying vacuum that traps the mess for good into a HEPA-sealed base. Say goodbye to dust clouds and hello to the new Shark® Wandvac® Self-Empty System.

After busy consumers clean their home, the last thing they want to do is clean their vacuum. From the inevitable cloud of lingering dust and irritants in the air after emptying the vacuum to pulling hair out from the dust cup, it entails a messy trip to the trash can that is less than ideal, which is where the Shark® Wandvac® Self-Empty System can help.

Complete with Shark's trusted PowerFins® technology and HyperVelocity® suction power, the Shark® Wandvac® Self-Empty System provides deep cleaning without the dirty work. The ultra-powerful vacuum empties automatically into its HEPA-sealed base, trapping 99.97 percent* of dust and irritants, for up to 100x less dust exposure vs. traditional empty.

"As we relentlessly and continually disrupt the cleaning space, we are now doubling down on the convenience of owning a powerful, light and now self-emptying cordless vacuum with the new Shark® Wandvac® Self-Empty System," said Bill Davaris, Chief Marketing Officer at SharkNinja. "This marks the first time Shark is unlocking automated technology in a cordless vacuum. This marvelous self-emptying cordless product allows us to offer our consumers the most advanced cleaning innovations at an affordable price point."

This powerful and versatile vacuum can also transform from a cordless stick vacuum into a handvac to clean counters, couches, car seats, and other surfaces, as well as into a wand for those hard-to-reach nooks and crannies that have been collecting dust all year. It is designed to live out in the open in one's home with a sleek look and compact size for easy accessibility, so busy people are ready to tackle any mess at a moment's notice.

In celebration of the launch, @SharkHome is partnering with lifestyle creators on a content series to highlight how the Shark® Wandvac® Self-Empty System stops the dreaded dust cloud and its ability to deep clean all floors.

As a leader in the category, Shark continues to deliver quality products made with reliable deep-cleaning technology for whole-home cleans. The Shark® Wandvac® Self-Empty System (MSRP: $329.99) is available on SharkClean.com and other major retailers, including Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond and Walmart.

1Source: The NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service, based on brand-level dollar sales, 52 weeks view- January 7, 2018-January 5, 2019; January 6, 2019-January 4, 2020; January 5, 2020-January 2, 2021; January 3, 2021-January 1, 2022

*Based on ASTM F1977, down to .3 microns.

About JS Global

JS Global Lifestyle Company Limited (Hong Kong: 1691) is a world leading producer of small household appliances. As of Dec 31st, 2020, JS Global ranked number 3 among the small household appliance focused companies. It primarily operates three major brands: Shark, Ninja and Joyoung. The Company's success is centered around its deep understanding of consumer needs, and is built on its strong product innovation and design capability powered by a global research and development platform, marketing strengths driving high brand engagement, and an omni-channel distribution coverage with high penetration.

About Shark®

Shark® creates home appliances that inspire confidence—whether it's in clean floors, pure air, or a beautiful hairstyle. We believe that innovation is crowd sourced. Each of our products is created with the help of consumers, through countless hours of research and testing. Shark® was founded on relentless drive and a never-satisfied attitude—and it pushes us every day to continue creating solutions that positively impact our lives, and bring confidence to our routines.

