Recorded Future Partners with Ukraine for Hiring Initiative

KIEV, Ukraine and BOSTON, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recorded Future, the world's largest intelligence company, today announced a hiring initiative in Ukraine with the support of the Ministry of Digitalization of Ukraine and the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine. Before 2025, the company is committed to hiring up to 100 personnel in Ukraine.

Ukraine has a long standing and strong IT industry with superb developers of software. Recorded Future has been very impressed with the quality of the Ukrainian software, DevOps, and quality assurance engineers that the company has used extensively for a long time and recognize that there is a huge opportunity for Ukraine to continue to build on this strength. The parties expect that this agreement will lead to important competency development in large scale cloud development, intelligence collection, artificial intelligence and other intelligence and defense software technologies in Ukraine.

"Building a strong Ukrainian software/IT industry with global impact will be instrumental in the rebuilding of Ukraine. The future is internet centric and Ukraine has an opportunity to build an industry with global reach for the next 100 years, based on our strong educational system and engineering traditions. Collaborating with a SaaS leader such as Recorded Future is the start of much to come." — Yegor Dubynskyi, Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine

"Fighting a modern war is inherently internet centric - be it on the battlefield, in public information space, or in cyber/IT space, and having access to the very best intelligence to help deter and defeat the adversary is critical. We're looking forward to continuing our deep collaboration with Recorded Future in the defense of our country." — Serhii Demediuk, Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine

As we have continuously stated, Recorded Future is not neutral regarding the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The company has applied, and will continue to apply, its full resources and capabilities to help Ukraine through the dissemination of its intelligence, threat briefings, and intelligence collaboration with entities within the Ukrainian public sector. The company is seeking to expand its presence in Ukraine with roles such as software developers, engineers, data scientists and intelligence analysts, among others.

"In order to provide the best intelligence to secure the free world, companies need to choose where and how to operate. Recorded Future's mission is to empower organizations with intelligence so that they can proactively defend against threats at the speed and scale of the internet. I am confident that the will of the Ukrainian people, when augmented with the assistance of its allies and the community, will ultimately prevail to secure their sovereignty and peace in their rightful borders." — Dr. Christopher Ahlberg, CEO and Co-Founder, Recorded Future

