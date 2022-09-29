NuVasive Announces Agenda for Investor Day 2022

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA), the leader in spine technology innovation, focused on transforming spine surgery with minimally disruptive, procedurally integrated solutions, has announced the planned agenda for the Company's Investor Day 2022, which will be hosted at the NuVasive West Coast Experience Center in San Diego on Thursday, October 6, 2022, with presentations beginning at 9:00 a.m. PT.

NuVasive Logo (PRNewswire)

Investor Day 2022 will be a hybrid event, with in-person attendance available to members of the investment community, and a simultaneous, virtual webcast for individual investors, media, and other interested parties. Those attending in person will have the opportunity to see demonstrations of the Company's comprehensive, procedurally integrated solutions including the C360 and X360 portfolios—as well as the Pulse platform—in the NuVasive West Coast Experience Center's cadaveric lab and procedural showcase area.

Chris Barry, chief executive officer, will speak to updates about the Company's strategy and its plans to continue delivering value to stakeholders through leadership and market share expansion opportunities. Ryan Donahoe, chief technology officer, will showcase the Company's full-line spine portfolios and robust innovation pipeline. Matt Harbaugh, chief financial officer, will provide long-range financial goals through 2027, including the Company's near- and longer-term capital allocation plan.

Advance registration is required. The agenda and registration link can be found on the Company's Investor Relations section of its website at www.nuvasive.com. A replay of the event will be available online after the event. Presentation materials will also be available for download on the Company's website and will be archived.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA) is the leader in spine technology innovation, with a mission to transform surgery, advance care, and change lives. The Company's less-invasive, procedurally integrated surgical solutions are designed to deliver reproducible and clinically proven outcomes. The Company's comprehensive procedural portfolio includes surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, software for surgical planning, navigation and imaging solutions, magnetically adjustable implant systems for spine and orthopedics, and intraoperative neuromonitoring technology and service offerings. With more than $1 billion in net sales, NuVasive operates in more than 50 countries serving surgeons, hospitals, and patients. For more information, please visit www.nuvasive.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

NuVasive cautions you that statements included in this news release and the associated event and webcast that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors which, if they do not materialize or prove correct, could cause NuVasive's results to differ materially from historical results or those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's preliminary expectations for 2022 and longer‐term financial and business goals; our plans for future product development and enhancements of existing products; and our beliefs and expectations regarding our market penetration and expansion efforts. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual growth and results to differ materially include, but are not limited to: the risk that NuVasive's financial guidance and expectations may turn out to be inaccurate because of the preliminary nature of the Company's forecasts and projections; the risk of further adjustment to financial results or future financial expectations; unanticipated difficulty in selling products, generating revenue or producing expected growth and profitability; the risk that acquisitions will not be integrated successfully or that the benefits and synergies from the acquisition may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; the loss of key employees; unexpected variations in market growth and demand for the Company's products and technologies; and those other risks and uncertainties more fully described in NuVasive's news releases and periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. NuVasive's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are available at www.sec.gov. NuVasive assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date on which it was made.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NuVasive, Inc.