Menopositivity on the Move: Womaness x Ulta Beauty Celebrate International Menopause Awareness Month with The Menopositivity Tour

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Womaness , the modern menopause brand offering solutions from head to toe (and everything in between), and Ulta Beauty are thrilled to roll out the first-ever Menopositivity Tour, a mobile live masterclass series focusing on information, education and inspiration, in honor of International Menopause Awareness Month this October.

Womaness x Ulta Beauty Celebrate International Menopause Awareness Month with The Menopositivity Tour

The series will take place at three Ulta Beauty doors, in Santa Monica, CA, Dallas, TX and Northbook, IL, on select Saturday mornings in October and showcase a panel of notable experts speaking to the 4 S's of menopause, namely Skin, Sex, Sleep and Stress. Held from 8:30-10AM, before store doors open to the public, The Menopositivity Tour features a candid in-person conversation between Womaness co-founders Sally Mueller and Michelle Jacobs and assorted experts, including on-air beauty and lifestyle expert Kym Douglas , Dr. Somi Javaid of HerMD, beauty YouTuber Dominique Sachse , sex expert Dr. Emily Morse , trainer and nutritionist Kim Schlag and more. MeNOPause matcha + coffee, light bites, exclusive merch and more will be available to the attendees as they meet, mingle and celebrate all things menopause.

In May 2022, Womaness made history as the first-ever menopause brand available at Ulta Beauty, a breakthrough partnership in terms of providing access and visibility to items that cater specifically to the needs of the 40+ woman. The Menopositivity Tour is a natural next step of that partnership, underscoring the importance of bringing menopause education and inspiration to the masses.

"Our mission at Womaness is to change the conversation around menopause and the women experiencing it, and Ulta Beauty is the perfect partner and place to reach those women," says Sally Mueller, Co-founder, Womaness. Michelle Jacobs, Co-founder, Womaness, continues, "Menopause is unfortunately the great unknown, and women need all the support they can get in this age and stage of life. We've teamed up with a few of the most knowledgeable professionals we know in the menopause space to do our part with The Menopositivity Tour."

"As the leading beauty retailer and destination for wellness essentials, we're thrilled to partner with Womaness to educate, inspire and bring awareness to this pivotal time in women's lives," says Penny Coy, vice president of merchandising at Ulta Beauty. "Now more than ever, women should feel empowered to celebrate every stage of healthy aging, and through The Menopositivity Tour, we're helping provide a space to do just that."

About Womaness:

Menopause Meet Your Match: Womaness is a collection of modern, innovative menopause products developed for women, by women that offer solutions from head to toe (and everything in between). With community, education and inspiration, Womaness sparks the power of menopositivity.

