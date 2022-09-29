Blue Health Intelligence Names Divya Srungaram to Spearhead Product Management

Global Healthcare Executive to Push Development of Innovative Products That

Improve Outcomes, Lower Costs

CHICAGO, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Health Intelligence® (BHI®) – a leading healthcare data and analytics firm – has appointed Divya Srungaram as Vice President, Product Management. Srungaram will oversee all aspects of developing and commercializing BHI's innovative national account and employer products and position the company for sustainable growth.

A proven team leader and strategist, Srungaram brings to BHI expertise in advanced analytics and AI, strategic transformation, and product development. As a leader of BHI's Product team, she will oversee the strategy, development, commercialization, and cross-functional execution of employer solutions that drive value and strengthen the organization's position in the market.

"Divya's extensive experience within the healthcare system to promote value-based care will help BHI accelerate its vision to improve outcomes across quality, access, equity, and cost," said CEO Bob Darin. "As a part of the BHI executive team, her leadership will shape our employer product vision of BHI as we continue to transform data into insights."

Prior to joining BHI, Srungaram worked with Deloitte Consulting LLP as a leader in its Strategy and Analytics practice. After advancing into progressively higher leadership roles and working on three continents, she helped clients execute their enterprise AI strategy, develop interactive employer reporting solutions, and refine their population health and care management growth strategies.

"At BHI, we have a tremendous opportunity to capitalize on our vast data and analytic capabilities and build products that truly lead our customers through the next evolution of healthcare," Srungaram said. "As a customer-centric organization, we are listening to the market, experimenting, delivering, and innovating to build best-in-class products."

Srungaram holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Harvard Business School and a bachelor's degree in Computer Systems Engineering from Massey University in New Zealand.

About Blue Health Intelligence

Blue Health Intelligence empowers health plans, providers, employers, and life science organizations to drive innovation and achieve measurable outcomes. With access to the industry's most comprehensive and trusted data and analytics, BHI helps healthcare organizations gain insights to inform strategic decisions, support value-based care, and advance health equity.

BHI is the trade name of Health Intelligence Company LLC, an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. For more information, visit www.bluehealthintelligence.com .

