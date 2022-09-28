Registration Open: October 26-28 ANSI Workshop on Global Supply Chain Security for Microelectronics Standardization

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) has announced the opening of registration for its October 26-28 workshop on global supply chain security for microelectronics standardization, being held on behalf of the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD). The workshop will take place at the headquarters of Booz Allen Hamilton, 8283 Greensboro Dr., McLean, VA. While in-person participation is strongly encouraged, remote participation is also available. Advance registration is requested by October 19. Note: you must be either a U.S. citizen or a U.S. lawful permanent resident to participate in the workshop.

Click here to register for the workshop and view the draft agenda. Speakers may contact ANSI staff for a promo code.

Under Section 224 of the FY20 National Defense Authorization Act, DoD must ensure that microelectronics products and services that it procures meet trusted supply chain and operational security standards. The October workshop will assist DoD in obtaining further input from industry regarding the establishment of such standards, building off of discussions from the first workshop convened this past July. Attendees will discuss and refine the boundaries of the vendor demographics articulated in section 224 and apply the resulting definitions against a proposed evaluation framework for standards. Specifically, participants will consider applying the standards evaluation framework against four supply chain practice categories: supply chain traceability, procurement management, information and IP protection, and secure design. Interested organizations are urged to have experts knowledgeable in these practice areas participate in the workshop to ensure their interests are represented and to help inform DoD of the standards and best practices that support the commercial sector today.

"ANSI looks forward to supporting continued collaboration between industry experts, the U.S. government, and the standardization community to ensure the security of global supply chains for microelectronics. Advancing discussions between these stakeholders will help this sector strengthen and innovate while increasing public safety and national security," said S. Joe Bhatia, ANSI president and CEO.

For more information, contact Jim McCabe, senior director, standards facilitation (jmccabe@ansi.org; 212-642-8921), or Christine Bernat, associate director, standards facilitation (cbernat@ansi.org; 212-642-8919).

