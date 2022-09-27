Sotheby's International Realty Expands in Georgia

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sotheby's International Realty announced its expanding presence in the state of Georgia with the opening of Mountain Sotheby's International Realty in Blue Ridge. The addition marks the Sotheby's International Realty brand's eighth affiliated office in the state.

Sotheby's International Realty logo. (PRNewsFoto/Sotheby's International Realty) (PRNewsfoto/Sotheby's International Realty) (PRNewswire)

The office is owned by David Boehmig, president and CEO, and Jenny Pruitt, executive chairman, of Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International Realty. The new location will be led by Lisa Johnson, executive vice president and managing broker, and will service the entire North Georgia mountain market. Johnson possesses 25 years of experience in residential real estate and maintains numerous leadership roles within the state of Georgia's leading real estate association.

"Blue Ridge is considered the jewel of North Georgia," said Philip White, president and CEO, Sotheby's International Realty. "The market began developing years ago among retirees and second homeowners but became more popular for buyers looking for large outdoor space. The area also offers affordability compared to the surrounding areas and is within driving distance to Atlanta. The addition of the Blue Ridge office allows the company to further service their clients and I am thrilled to support their continued growth."

"Given the demand we are seeing for homes in the North Georgia area, it made sense for us to expand to better support this growing market," said Boehmig. "While the availability of mountain and lakefront homes are highly competitive, our company is able to provide on-the-ground knowledge, a white-glove level of service, and international marketing opportunities through our affiliation with Sotheby's International Realty."

Mountain Sotheby's International Realty will have several agents supporting the new office who bring an extensive familiarity of the North Georgian market.

The Sotheby's International Realty® network currently has nearly 26,000 affiliated independent sales associates located in over 1,000 offices in 81 countries and territories worldwide. Mountain Sotheby's International Realty listings are marketed on the sothebysrealty.com global website. In addition to the referral opportunities and widened exposure generated from this source, the firm's brokers and clients will benefit from an association with Sotheby's auction house and worldwide Sotheby's International Realty marketing programs. Each office is independently owned and operated.

Sotheby's International Realty

Sotheby's International Realty was founded in 1976 as a real estate service for discerning clients of Sotheby's auction house. Today, the company's global footprint spans more than 1,000 offices located in 81 countries and territories worldwide, including 51 company-owned brokerage offices in key metropolitan and resort markets. In February 2004, Anywhere Real Estate Inc. entered a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby's, the operator of the auction house. The agreement provided for the licensing of the Sotheby's International Realty name and the development of a franchise system. The franchise system is comprised of an affiliate network, where each office is independently owned and operated. Sotheby's International Realty supports its affiliates and agents with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources. Affiliates and agents also benefit from an association with the venerable Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. For more information, visit www.sothebysrealty.com.

The affiliate network is operated by Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC, and the company owned brokerages are operated by Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. Both entities are subsidiaries of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services. Both Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC and Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. fully support the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act.

