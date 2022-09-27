Seaman Paper to fund ocean research and conservation -- Launches the "Sea the Difference" initiative

GARDNER, Mass., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seaman Paper Company, a global provider of paper-based solutions designed to reduce the proliferation of single-use plastics, announced partnerships today with leading ocean research and conservation organizations, Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium and One Ocean Foundation. Seaman Paper Company has made multi-year commitments to these organizations to fund critical research and conservation efforts while launching the "Sea the Difference" initiative to heighten awareness of the increasing risk of plastics in our oceans.

"Nano- and microplastic pollution in the oceans represents one of the most concerning, least understood, emerging consequences of rising plastic consumption," said Mote Marine Laboratory President & CEO Dr. Michael P. Crosby. "With the philanthropic leadership of Seaman Paper, Mote is able to push forward the frontiers of science with our Center for Research and Policy on Nano-plastic Pollution and highlight the research and public policy solutions to this critical threat."

"I'm delighted to welcome Seaman Paper into our network of 'ocean defenders' companies," said Riccardo Bonadeo, One Ocean Foundation's President. "They are a leader at the forefront in providing best practices for a sustainable economy and for the protection and preservation of the marine environment."

"Our Vela™ product line is a ready-made solution for those seeking to replace single-use plastics, and a partnership with Mote and One Ocean Foundation is a natural fit," says Ken Winterhalter, CEO of Seaman Paper. "These organizations share Seaman Paper's passion for obtaining a greater knowledge of the impact that nano-plastics are having on our oceans while working to conserve critical resources."

With this initiative, each use of a paper-based, fully recyclable, Vela™ bag will generate incremental funding to support vital research on the impact of ocean plastics and fund work to uncover actionable solutions to these critical causes.

All companies that partner with Vela™ join the growing list of brands like Mara Hoffman, Outerknown, and Faherty who work to achieve their ESG initiatives by eliminating single-use plastic poly from their global apparel transportation supply chains through their use of Vela™ bags.

Going forward, all stock Vela™ bags will be printed with a "Sea the Difference" badge – designed by marine life painter Roberto "Pasta" Pantaleo – illustrating this initiative. Vela™ customers are also encouraged to incorporate the "Sea the Difference" badge into their custom-branded Vela™ bags to show their support.

If you are interested in preventing single-use plastics from polluting our oceans and being part of critical ocean research and conservation, Seaman Paper welcomes businesses and brands to "Sea the Difference" and make the switch to Vela™. Visit www.vela.eco/sea-the-difference to learn more and get started today.

About Seaman Paper Company

Seaman Paper, headquartered in Gardner, Massachusetts, is a leading global manufacturer of environmentally sustainable specialty paper and packaging solutions. The family-owned company has been making paper in Massachusetts since 1946. Over the last decade, Seaman Paper has grown domestic and global manufacturing operations to meet the needs of their customers worldwide. The company's paper-based, sustainable solutions help customers protect what is most important to them. To learn more about Seaman Paper, visit www.seamanpaper.com

About Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium

Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium, based in Sarasota, Florida, has conducted marine research since its founding as a small, one-room laboratory in 1955. Since then, Mote has grown to encompass more than 20 research and conservation programs that span the spectrum of marine science: sustainable aquaculture systems designed to alleviate growing pressures on wild fish populations; red tide research that works to inform the public and mitigate the adverse effects of red tide with innovative technologies; marine animal science, conservation and rehabilitation programs dedicated to the protection of animals such as sea turtles, manatees and dolphins; and much more. Mote Aquarium, accredited by the Association of Zoos & Aquariums, is open 365 days per year. Learn more at mote.org or connect with @motemarinelab on Facebook, TikTok, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

About One Ocean Foundation

One Ocean Foundation is an Italian entity working internationally to protect the marine and coastal environment. The mission of the Foundation is to accelerate solutions to Ocean issues by inspiring international leaders, institutions, companies, and people; promoting a sustainable blue economy and enhancing ocean knowledge through ocean literacy. OOF wants to be a platform that can bring together and strengthen the existing efforts on behalf of the ocean from a collaborative, not competitive, perspective. www.1ocean.org

