InventHelp Inventor Develops New Accessory for Cornhole Game Boards (MHO-186)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an accessory that would allow users to enjoy the game of cornhole after sundown and well into the nighttime," said an inventor, from Roswell, N.M., "so I invented the STARLIGHT ILLUMINATION. My design would also provide a convenient cup holder for players."

The invention increases visibility when playing cornhole at night. In doing so, it allows players to easily see the top surface of the board. It also offers a convenient place to hold a player's drink. As a result, it enhances fun and convenience. The invention features a portable design that is easy to set up and use so it is ideal for individuals who enjoy playing cornhole. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-MHO-186, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

