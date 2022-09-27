BD Launches State-of-the-Art Cloud Software Solution to Streamline Flow Cytometry Research

New BD® Research Cloud provides scientists with an integrated ecosystem that allows for optimizing panel design, collaboration and analysis

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today launched BD® Research Cloud, a cloud-based software solution designed to streamline the flow cytometry workflow to enable higher quality experiments with faster time to insight for scientists working across a range of disciplines including immunology, virology, oncology and infectious disease monitoring.

Flow cytometry is an essential tool used to analyze single cells based on their characteristics, letting scientists study them in more detail to better understand health and disease. Traditional flow cytometry workflows can be inefficient, time consuming and involve many incompatible systems. BD® Research Cloud, developed by the BD software engineers who created FlowJo™ Software, bridges and integrates all of the flow cytometry workflow steps, enabling scientists to more easily design reagent panels, connect instruments with data analysis software, store experimental data and procedures, and manage collaboration with colleagues.

"The modern flow cytometry lab can be busy with limited staff, which is why making experiments more organized, more efficient, along with making the data more easily accessible in the future, is of extreme value," said David Archer, PhD, whose research interests are focused on the pathogenesis of sickle cell disease. "A cloud software solution that can support researchers from the panel design process to easily ordering those reagents to then defining the experiment to run on a flow cytometer, is a valuable tool and has the potential to accelerate time to discovery and publication."

BD® Research Cloud is built on an industry-standard cloud infrastructure and is specially optimized for BD instruments and reagents. As a cloud-based open system, future releases will provide users with even more intuitive and powerful capabilities, alongside growing resources from BD including panel design education sessions, e-books and dedicated applications support.

"BD is committed to delivering innovative solutions to our customers that enhance the quality and efficiency of their flow cytometry research in new and meaningful ways," said Steve Conly, newly appointed worldwide president of BD Biosciences. "BD® Research Cloud is a powerful all-in-one platform that connects instruments, reagents and data analysis, bringing more complex experiments within reach — which can aid and propel potentially life-changing research from discovery to drug development. In combination with other BD innovations, including our new BD Horizon RealYellow™ and RealBlue™ Reagents and newly unveiled BD FACSDiscover™ S8 Cell Sorter with BD CellView™ Image Technology, BD is unlocking new potential for flow cytometry to optimize and advance groundbreaking research."

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health™ by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its 75,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/ and Twitter @BDandCo.

