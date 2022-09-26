UScellular Offers Support to Customers with Free Calls to Puerto Rico

CHICAGO, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To help customers needing to connect with family, friends and loved ones, UScellular is offering customers free calls to Puerto Rico. From Sept. 26 through Oct. 31, 2022, customers can make outbound calls to Puerto Rico with no international dialing rates applied.

Postpaid customers will have charges automatically waived. Prepaid customers whose plans allow for international dialing can call customer service at 1-888-944-9400 or *611 from their mobile phone to receive credits for applicable calls.

For more information on UScellular's international dialing options, go to www.uscellular.com/plans/international/long-distance.

About UScellular

UScellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to help customers stay connected to the things that matter most. The Chicago-based carrier provides a strong, reliable network supported by the latest technology and offers a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers' lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. Through its After School Access Project , the company has pledged to provide hotspots and service to help up to 50,000 youth connect to reliable internet. Additionally, UScellular has price protected all of its plans, promising not to increase prices through at least the end of 2023. To learn more about UScellular, visit one of its retail stores or www.uscellular.com . To get the latest news, visit newsroom.uscellular.com .

