TTEC and Customer Strategist Journal launch CXcellence Awards

DENVER, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC), one of the largest global customer experience (CX) technology and services innovators for end-to-end digital CX solutions, in partnership with the Customer Strategist Journal, today announced the launch of the inaugural CXcellence Awards.

This new awards program (pronounced SEE-EXCELLENCE) will recognize the brands and individuals delivering amazing customer and employee experiences, while demonstrating technology and business innovation and thought leadership.

"We are thrilled to kick off the CXcellence Awards and acknowledge the great work brands are doing to push the boundaries of what it means to deliver great CX," said Nick Cerise, Chief Marketing Officer, TTEC. "We know delivering exceptional CX is critical to winning and growing customer relationships in today's intensely competitive environment. It's important to recognize the inspiring brands leading this charge."

The awards will recognize accomplishments in the following categories:

Best Overall CX

Best Overall EX

Best Total Experience

Best Sales Excellence Program

Best Use of Emerging Contact Center

Channel Best Analytics Insights

Best Automation Implementation

Best Omnichannel Delivery

Best Partner Innovation

Customer Champion

Employee Champion

Nominations opened to the public on Sept. 26. Interested companies can find more information and submit nominations at ttec.com/CXcellence-awards-2022. Nominations will be accepted through Oct. 24. Judges will award brands that demonstrate outstanding innovation, humanity, and impact in the chosen category. Winners will be featured in the February 2023 issue of the Customer Strategist Journal.

"Customers are the lifeblood of any business. In the rapidly evolving CX market, building valuable, emotional connections is vital. The CXcellence Awards celebrate this pursuit," said Liz Glagowski, Editor-in-Chief, Customer Strategist Journal.

For nearly two decades, the Customer Strategist Journal has provided executives with insight they can use to build more profitable customer relationships. The journal facilitates learning and action by presenting progressive thought leadership, consulting methodologies, and in-depth research on customer issues.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) is one of the largest, global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovators for end-to-end, digital CX solutions. The Company delivers leading CX technology and operational CX orchestration at scale through its proprietary cloud-based CXaaS (Customer Experience as a Service) platform. Serving iconic and disruptive brands, TTEC's outcome-based solutions span the entire enterprise, touch every virtual interaction channel, and improve each step of the customer journey. Leveraging next-gen digital and cognitive technology, the Company's Digital business designs, builds, and operates omnichannel contact center technology, conversational messaging, CRM, automation (AI/ML and RPA), and analytics solutions. The Company's Engage business delivers digital customer engagement, customer acquisition & growth, content moderation, fraud prevention, and data annotation solutions. Founded in 1982, the Company's singular obsession with CX excellence has earned it leading client NPS scores across the globe. The company's nearly 60,000 employees operate on six continents and bring technology and humanity together to deliver happy customers and differentiated business results.

