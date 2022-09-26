TOKEN2049 Singapore Set To Break Record With Over 7,000 Attendees In Attendance

Asia's largest Web3 conference expects thousands of dealmakers, investors, and industry shakers descending on Singapore

SINGAPORE, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TOKEN2049 , Asia's premier crypto conference, announced a record-breaking 7,000+ attendees, 2,000+ global companies, and 250+ sponsors for its Singapore debut, making it the industry's largest and most well-attended event in years.

As the flagship event of Asia Crypto Week which features over 150 side events and afterparties, this year's conference also coincides with the return of the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix , a resounding display of Singapore's return to pre-pandemic normalcy.

From crypto's foremost innovators to investors, a star-studded lineup of speakers will take the stage including Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz, OKX brand ambassador F1 McLaren Racing driver Daniel Ricciardo, Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead, AAVE founder and CEO Stani Kulechov, and Hanson Robotics social humanoid robot Sophia A.I. Among several high-profile panels and keynotes, the agenda includes a virtual fireside chat with Arthur Hayes, Co-Founder of BitMEX.

The OP3N WHALE NFT Exhibition will also publicly debut at TOKEN2049 Singapore for the first time ever. The exhibition features unique high-value NFT assets with a market value exceeding US$100 million.

To end the conference, AFTER 2049 , the official closing party, will take over the iconic rooftop on the 57th floor of Marina Bay Sands on Friday, 30 September, where attendees will be treated to exhilarating views of the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix night race. The event is headlined by Istanbul-based DJ and producer Carlita and electronic icon DJ Tennis.

Commenting on the achievement, Raphael Strauch, Founder of TOKEN2049, said: "The continued interest in TOKEN2049 Singapore is a testament to our industry's trajectory. I'm confident that this conference will go down as one of the most memorable ones in history and there's so much more to come with our upcoming London edition this November."

ABOUT TOKEN2049

TOKEN2049 is a premier Web3 event, organised annually in Singapore and London, where decision-makers in the global crypto ecosystem connect to exchange ideas, network, and shape the industry. TOKEN2049 is a global meeting place for entrepreneurs, institutions, industry insiders, investors, and those with a strong interest in the crypto and blockchain industry.

