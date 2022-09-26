Optoma Expands Multi-Award-Winning CinemaX Lineup with CinemaX D2 Series Ultra Short Throw Laser Projectors

Optoma CinemaX D2 and CinemaX D2 Smart deliver true 4K UHD cinematic experiences at attractive price points

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Optoma, the No. 1 4K UHD and No. 1 DLP® brand worldwide and in the Americas in projection technology,* today launched the Optoma CinemaX D2 Series, its next-generation true 4K UHD home theater projectors at attractive price points. Enjoy access to 400,000+ movies, TV shows, live sports, and play music and games across streaming services and even customize your home screen to display your favorite apps** with the CinemaX D2 Smart, an ultra short throw projector featuring high brightness, stunning picture quality and true-to-life images for the ultimate cinematic experience.

Leveraging customer feedback on its award-winning CinemaX P2 projector, Optoma designed the CinemaX D2 and CinemaX D2 Smart projectors to produce rich details and deliver realistic picture quality for premium home entertainment viewing. Addressing a wide variety of gaming content needs, the CinemaX D2 projectors are equipped with Enhanced Gaming Mode, enabling gaming enthusiasts to experience blur-free visuals and low lag gaming with a 16ms response time in 4K at 60Hz and 4ms in 1080P at 240Hz for a competitive gaming advantage.

Utilizing Texas Instruments' DLP® technology and Optoma's DuraCore laser technology, the Optoma CinemaX D2 Series projectors deliver amazing big-screen experiences with an ultra short throw glass lens that casts up to 100-inch images from less than a foot away from the projection surface. The Optoma CinemaX D2 projectors also feature eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel) audio with support for Dolby Atmos pass through, as well as RS-232 connectivity and three HDMI 2.0 inputs.

"Consumers are looking for a flexible and simple to use home entertainment TV replacement to enjoy all their content, movies and TV programs in any space, especially smaller rooms, or move from room to room. Since Optoma introduced its first ultra short throw model in 2019, we received valuable feedback from our customers and incorporated these enhancements in our new CinemaX D2 Series to continue to deliver the best true 4K UHD home cinematic experience at attractive price points," said Maria Repole, Head of Marketing Communications, Optoma.

The CinemaX D2 projectors also feature 3,000 lumens, a 1,800,000:1 contrast ratio, and HDR and HLG compatibility in a sleek, compact design, available in a black or white chassis, along with one remote control for the projector, which also activates the smart apps.

Optoma's CinemaX Series has been recognized with multiple awards worldwide for both its design and performance, including: the ProjectorCentral 2020 Best of the Year Award (U.S.), Projector Central 2020 Editor's Choice Award (U.S.), Red Dot DESIGN AWARD 2020 (Germany), iF DESIGN AWARD 2020 (Germany), Taiwan Silver Excellence Award 2020 (Taiwan), Engadget Best of CES 2019 finalist (U.S.), Projector Central 2019 InfoComm Best of Show Award (U.S.), Gotta Be Mobile Best of CES 2019 (U.S.), GOOD DESIGN AWARD 2019 (Japan), and Best of CES Asia 2019 ZOL (China).

Additional features of the Optoma CinemaX D2 Series include:

Resolution: 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160)

Lumens: 3,000 lumens

Contrast: 1,800,000:1

Android TV™ dongle / Streaming apps (CinemaX D2 Smart only)

Color: REC.709, DCI-P3 wide color gamut

Easy setup with geometry correction - 3x3 warping function

HDR10 compatible

Built-in Enhanced Gaming Mode with 16ms response time in 4K at 60Hz and 4ms in 1080P at 240Hz

RS-232 connectivity

I/O: Three HDMI 2.0 ports, eARC (HDMI 2), Dolby Atmos pass through

The Optoma CinemaX D2 and CinemaX D2 Smart are available for purchase in the United States for an estimated street price of $2,499 and $2,699 respectively and in Canada for an estimated street price of $3,349 and $3,599 respectively.

For more information, please visit:

CinemaX D2 Smart; https://www.optomausa.com/product-details/cinemax-d2-smart

CinemaX D2; https://www.optomausa.com/product-details/cinemax-d2

DLP® is a registered trademark of Texas Instruments.

** Included in the box, the Hako dongle must be connected to the projector via HDMI and powered by a USB cable with 5V in order to utilize Android TV features.

Google, Android TV, Google Play, YouTube and other related marks and logos are trademarks of Google, LLC.

Google Assistant is not available in certain languages and countries. Availability of services varies by country and language.

Streaming content needs to support 4K in order to achieve 4K quality.

*No.1 4K UHD Brand Worldwide

Data source: PMA Research: Worldwide Projector Census, Y2021 / Q1-Q2, 2022.

*No.1 DLP Brand Worldwide

Data source: PMA Research: Worldwide Projector Census, Y2021 / Q1-Q2, 2022 for projectors +1000 lumens

*No.1 4K UHD Brand in Americas

Data source: PMA Research: Worldwide Projector Census, Y2021 / Q1-Q2, 2022

*No.1 DLP Brand in Americas

Data source: PMA Research: Worldwide Projector Census, Y2021/ Q1-Q2, 2022 for projectors + 500 lumens

About Optoma Technology, Inc.

Optoma Technology, the No. 1 4K UHD projection brand and the No. 1 DLP projector brand in North America, delivers award-winning video products for the home and on-the-go. With a focus on premium quality and functional style, products are designed with the end-user experience in mind. Optoma products deliver stunning crystal-clear images and exceptional sound with ultimate reliability. Optoma Technology is part of The Optoma Group, with continental headquarters in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.optomausa.com.

