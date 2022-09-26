InventHelp Inventors Develop Beautiful and Innovative Line of Bandanas (HAD-182)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create an innovative line of bandanas to help cancer patients and others dealing with hair loss feel confident and beautiful again," said one of two inventors, from North Miami Beach, Fla., "so we invented the VICTORIA. Our design could provide added comfort and peace of mind when dealing with the physical and emotional difficulties of chemotherapy treatment or other diseases that result in hair loss."

The invention provides a beautiful and innovative bandana designed to provide a more comfortable and natural looking hairstyle for individuals experiencing hair loss or thinning hair. In doing so, it offers an alternative to wearing traditional wigs, bandanas or head scarves. As a result, it provides added comfort, style and peace of mind. It also could help to prevent scalp irritation. The invention features an attractive and comfortable design that is easy to wear so it is ideal for cancer patients, women with thinning hair, individuals with lupus or alopecia, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

