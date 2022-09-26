Cooper Housing Institute Awards $250,000 Grant to The Housing Narrative Lab

WASHINGTON, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cooper Housing Institute, a nonprofit organization that supports research and programs that address housing affordability and homelessness in the United States, announced today that it has awarded Housing Narrative Labs a $250,000 grant to assist in the communication and advocacy efforts for those experiencing homelessness and housing insecurity.

"The Cooper Housing Institute is committed to supporting programs dedicated to research and improved public communications regarding homelessness," said Cooper Housing Institute's co-founder, Wilfred Cooper Jr. "It is our mission to award grants to organizations like Housing Narrative Lab so they may continue to raise awareness on the homeless crisis in our nation."

The Housing Narrative Lab provides research assistance, strategic communications, content creation, education and training to support grassroots organizations and national advocates working to solve homelessness. They use data-driven and research-based communications tools to deliver trusted information about housing insecurity and homelessness to advocates, journalists and policymakers. It is their mission to shift public perceptions on homelessness and housing instability and advocate for more investments, resources and policies dedicated to solving homelessness.

The Housing Narrative Lab will allocate the grant towards the improvement of their research and communications hub with the intent to develop into an even greater resource for press, advocacy and grassroots groups. This support hub will provide the tools, training, data, resources and capacity needed for additional campaigns and news stories that raise the voices of those experiencing housing insecurity and homelessness.

The Cooper Housing Institute is a private 501(c)(3) foundation founded in 2018 by the Cooper family, whose commitment to affordable housing spans 50 years. The foundation strives to make housing a priority in the United States by supporting research, education and programs that address housing affordability and homelessness. The organization focuses on the root causes of the shortage of affordable housing and chronic homelessness across the nation, and aims to focus on objective, fact-driven research that brings often divergent groups together to embrace common sense solutions. The Cooper Housing Institute was formed by Will N. Cooper Sr. and Will N. Cooper Jr., leaders of Irvine, California-based WNC, a leading provider of investment, asset management and development services in the affordable housing industry. To learn more, visit https://cooperhousinginstitute.org/.

