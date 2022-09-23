quantilope Collaborates with Blackhawk Network to Incentivize the Consumer Research Experience

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- quantilope , a leading provider of automated consumer research, has announced a new collaboration with Blackhawk Network, which will enable its clients to leverage incentives to better attract survey respondents and increase survey response rates for their consumer research projects.

"quantilope's Insights Automation Platform modernizes the clunkiness of traditional market research for a fast and easy approach to collecting advanced consumer insights," explained Chris Furst, director of partnerships at quantilope. "By partnering with Blackhawk's integrated rewards platform, BHN Rewards (formerly Rybbon), we'll be able to offer an even more streamlined research experience for both insights teams and survey respondents, making it easier for brands to recruit study participants with incentives while rewarding participants for their time."

BHN Rewards enables companies to quickly and easily send a selection of virtual gift and prepaid cards for recipients to choose from. The reward selection can include gift cards for many top brands across a variety of categories, including retail, travel, and food delivery; virtual prepaid cards; and e-donations to charities supporting cancer research, affordable housing, wildlife and park preservation and more.

"Like quantilope, BHN Rewards offers innovative automation capabilities that help customers streamline their research," said Jignesh Shah, head of global integrated incentives at Blackhawk Network. "Combined, the two complementary tools provide a complete and easy-to-use solution, incorporating incentives to give customers the response rates they need and recipients the delightful rewards they want."

About quantilope

quantilope automates consumer research to unlock high quality insights with speed & ease. Our Insights Automation Platform offers AI-driven advanced quantitative and qualitative solutions to support data-driven decision making. Founded in 2014, quantilope was named the #2 top technology provider for consumer research and one of the top 50 most innovative suppliers for insights worldwide (Greenbook GRIT Business & Innovation Report 2022). quantilope powers consumer insights in brand awareness, market segmentation, advertising testing, product concepts and pricing analysis for over 300 brands including Nestle, Pepsi, Danone, Deutsche Telekom, PBS, OMD, and more.

About Blackhawk Network

Blackhawk Network delivers branded payment solutions through prepaid products, technologies, and networks that connect brands and people. We collaborate with our partners to innovate, translating market trends in branded payments to increase reach, loyalty, and revenue. We reliably execute security-minded solutions worldwide. Join us as we shape the future of global branded payments. Learn more at www.blackhawknetwork.com .

