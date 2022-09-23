MP MOTORSPORTS EXPANDS THEIR AWARD-WINNING PRODUCT LINE, CARGO DOG, WITH A VERSION TO FIT THE JEEP GLADIATOR JT, EXCLUSIVELY SHOWCASED AT DETROIT 4FEST

HOLLY, Mich., Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MP Motorsports is revving up to expand their award-winning hidden storage system, Cargo Dog. The brand introduced their product expansion this past weekend, September 16-18, at Detroit 4Fest at Holly Oaks ORV Park in Holly, Michigan.

Exclusively made to fit the Jeep Gladiator JT, this new version of Cargo Dog will be yet another way for Jeep owners and enthusiasts to experience a sleek and secure way to stay organized on-the-go. Alongside several other made-for Jeep accessories and equipment, the prototype for this new version was on display at the Cargo Dog booth in Vendor Village at Detroit 4Fest and was received with excitement from the event attendees.

Made in the USA, this additional version of the Cargo Dog is patent-pending. Like its predecessor, Cargo Dog made for Jeep Wrangler Unlimited, this version also promises to provide ample storage with better organization, bringing order into chaotic places. In all, it is a heavy-duty, secured, multifunctional, unbeatable product providing unique extra storage - this time for the Jeep Gladiator JT. After winning the 2022 Best Interior Accessory Product Award at SEMA earlier this year for the original Cargo Dog, MP Motorsports quickly felt the need to expand their product line.

"Because of the demand we were experiencing for our initial product launch, we felt it was time to move on to the JT model and expand. We are planning on having this model available for purchase by December of this year and are excited to introduce it to the awesome people in the Jeep community" says Mike Pawlowski, Founder and President of MP Motorsports and inventor of Cargo Dog.

This expansion is committed to carrying out the same mission as with its initial launch: providing the Jeep owner a quality, secure cargo management product for the most serious overlander to the everyday user.

About the Company:

Founded in July 2021, MP Motorsports, LLC is a family-owned, Michigan-based company that develops rugged, secure, innovative and uniquely functional accessories for Jeeps. Their products are proudly made in the USA and fabricated in the great state of Ohio. Heading the team for MP Motorsports and inventor of Cargo Dog, Mike Pawlowski has over 30 years of experience in working on and building both motorcycles and Jeeps alike.

