Life Time Unveils Nearly 148,000-Square-Foot Athletic Country Club in Lake Zurich on Friday, Sept. 23; Second Life Time to Open in Chicagoland in 2022

Life Time Unveils Nearly 148,000-Square-Foot Athletic Country Club in Lake Zurich on Friday, Sept. 23; Second Life Time to Open in Chicagoland in 2022

New Life Time brings every healthy living amenity to community with pickleball, pools, dynamic personal training and more

LAKE ZURICH, Ill., Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, Sept. 23, Life Time (NYSE: LTH), the nation's premier Healthy Way of Life brand, officially opens Life Time Lake Zurich, a one-of-a-kind athletic country club in the Village of Lake Zurich, Ill. The opening marks the 13th destination in Chicagoland and second to debut in 2022, following the company's first downtown Chicago location in the One Chicago development in January.

The new Life Time brings every healthy living amenity to the community with pickleball, pools, dynamic personal training and more. (PRNewswire)

Covering nearly 148,000 square feet across three floors and an resort-like outdoor beach club, Life Time will serve members from nine months to 90+ years with a wide array of healthy living, healthy aging programs and services from children's programming through active agers.

"We have been anticipating this day since our groundbreaking in summer 2019 and couldn't be more excited to bring our Life Time lifestyle to Lake County," said Jeff Zwiefel, Life Time president and chief operating officer. "The Village of Lake Zurich represents a vibrant and active community and the perfect fit for our newest athletic country club as part of our mission to help people live healthy, happy lives."

Conveniently located off North Rand Road (400 North Rand Road), Life Time features unparalleled experiences and amenities, including :

Ultimate boutique destination with dedicated studios for large group classes including barre, cardio and strength, indoor cycling, Pilates and yoga – more than 100 classes weekly.

Hundreds of pieces of best-in-class equipment for cardio, strength and functional training.

Dynamic Personal Training and Signature Group Training programming with specially designed spaces for 1:1, large and small group training programs GTX, Alpha and Ultra Fit.

ARORA programming designed for active agers with customized classes, social events and seminars.

Kids Academy featuring Kids programming with Studio classes, art, music, Spanish immersion, homework help and more (up to 2.5 hours daily).

Indoor Aquatic area with a leisure pool and both adult and kids lap pools for lessons and open swim.

Outdoor Beach Club with a zero-depth entry leisure pool and waterslide, lap pool, whirlpools, cabana and lounge seating.

Indoor pickleball courts for premier pickleball experiences with open play and league play.

LifeSpa offering full-service salon and spa services, including hair, nail, esthetician and massage.

Full-service, fast casual LifeCafe, offering wholesome, real food with indoor and outdoor dining.

LT Recovery featuring a dedicated space for athletic performance and recovery, featuring metabolic assessments, compression, massage and chiropractic services, and

Luxury dressing rooms with whirlpool and cold plunge suites, along with saunas, steam rooms and high-end, complimentary toiletry products.

Life Time Lake Zurich will be open Monday through Friday from 4:00am to midnight and Saturday and Sunday from 5:00am to 10:00pm. More information is available by calling 847-719-9200 or visiting here.

About Life Time®, Inc.

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of nearly 160 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada. The company's healthy way of life communities and ecosystem address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment for people 90 days to 90+ years old. Supported by a team of more than 30,000 dedicated professionals, Life Time is committed to providing the best programs and experiences through its clubs, iconic athletic events and comprehensive digital platform.

Life Time, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Life Time, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Life Time, Inc.