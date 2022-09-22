Tangram Flex awarded SpaceWERX Orbital Prime Contract

DAYTON, Ohio, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tangram Flex, Inc announces it has been selected by SpaceWERX for a STTR Phase I in the amount of $250,000 to investigate how it's product, Tangram Pro™, might enable In-space Service Assembly and Manufacturing (ISAM) capabilities being explored by the Department of the Air Force (DAF) and United States Space Force (USSF) through the Orbital Prime program.

Under this effort, Tangram Flex and the University of Southern California Information Sciences Institute (ISI) are partnering to ensure that U.S. Space Force and commercial companies can rapidly, securely, and confidently upgrade on-orbit software components such that the system functions as intended and is cyber secure.

"Secure, safe, and fully functional software upgrades are critical to the success of on-orbit systems and to national security," says Brad Ginter, Program Manager at Tangram Flex. "Our team is uniquely positioned to support the U.S. Space Force in this initiative and looks forward to contributing to their mission."

Orbital Prime was created to accelerate the commercial ISAM market toward a use case of Active Debris Remediation. The Air Force Research Laboratory and SpaceWERX have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) process by accelerating the small business experience through a faster proposal to award timelines, changing the pool of potential applicants by expanding opportunities to small business and losing bureaucratic overhead by continually implementing process improvement changes in contract execution. The DAF began offering 'The Open Topic' SBIR/STTR program in 2018 which expanded the range of innovations the DAF funded and now on August 25th, 2022 Tangram Flex will continue its journey to create and provide innovative capabilities that strengthen the national defense of the United States of America.

About Tangram Flex

Tangram Flex is a product-driven software company that provides custom service and expertise in system modernization, integration, assurance, and autonomy. We believe every mission deserves access to innovation. We deliver software research, prototypes, services, and products that enable rapid integration with confidence.

Tangram Flex has experience from DoD, Fortune 50 companies, and innovative software startups. We are dedicated to walking alongside our customers to keep pace with changes in technology. For press inquiries, contact Liz Grauel: press@tangramflex.com

University of Southern California Information Sciences Institute

Part of the University of Southern California's Viterbi School of Engineering, ISI is a pioneer in research and development across an exceptionally wide range of advanced information processing, computer, and communications technologies.Our broad expertise spans artificial intelligence, computational systems and technology, emerging technologies, informatics systems research, and networking and cybersecurity. Bridging multiple technology disciplines through both academic and industry expertise, ISI continues to shape the technologies of tomorrow. Learn more at https://www.isi.edu/.

About AFRL

The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force and United States Space Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space, and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 11,000 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit: www.afresearchlab.com.

About SpaceWERX

SpaceWERX is the Space component of AFWERX (a program office at the Air Force Research Laboratory) which connects innovators across government, industry and academia. Through innovation and collaboration with our nation's top subject-matter experts and harnessing the power of ingenuity of internal talent, by expanding technology, talent, and transition partnerships for rapid and affordable commercial and military capability. Additional information is available at: https://www.spacewerx.us/.

About SpaceWERX Orbital Prime

SpaceWERX Orbital Prime leverages a diverse industry partnership engagement strategy to identify nascent space technology sectors that, if "primed", could advance U.S. national security and economic prosperity. Prime engagement is not limited to government investment, but also allows SpaceWERX to address key policy concerns as well as offer testbeds and platforms to advance capabilities. The first Space Prime effort, Orbital Prime will invigorate the In-space Servicing, Assembly, and Manufacturing (ISAM) market using Active Debris Remediation (ADR) as a use case for the foundational technologies. Learn more at https://spacewerx.us/space-prime/.

