Protiviti Offers Webinar Series for 2022 National Cybersecurity Awareness Month in October

WHAT: In support of National Cybersecurity Awareness Month, global consulting firm Protiviti (www.protiviti.com), is hosting a series of four

complimentary webinars on critical topics related to cybersecurity and privacy.









Webinar attendees will learn to:



Understand the post quantum cryptography threat and develop a quantum journey roadmap



Identity attack methods and how to avoid them



Enhance an organization's defenses against cyber attacks



Understand the importance of gender diversity for an organization's cyber effectiveness



Webinar topics include:



"Post Quantum Cryptography Conundrum" (Thursday, October 6, 10:00 a.m. PDT) – Presenters: Protiviti Managing

Director Gregory Hedges and Director of Quantum Computing Services Konstantinos Karagiannis. Quantum computing

is poised to threaten most encryption methods soon. Depending on the shelf life of an organization's data, the time to start

preparing was yesterday.



"Privilege Access Credentials are Everywhere and in Places Unseen" (Thursday, October 13, 10:00 a.m. PDT) –

Presenters: Protiviti Managing Director Dusty Anderson and Director Siobhan Moran. Learn about identity attack methods

and the importance of adopting a Zero Trust approach to securing identities.



"Case Studies in the Evolution of Attacker Behavior" (Thursday, October 20, 10:00 a.m. PDT) – Presenters: Protiviti Director

Michael Ortlieb and Associate Director Chris Porter. The presenters will discuss case studies of recent security breaches and

explain how an organization can enhance its defenses against similar cyber attacks.



"She-curity: Gender Diversity's ROI in Cyber (Thursday, October 27, 10:00 a.m. PDT) – Presenters: Alliant Credit Union

Chief Information Security Officer Evelin Biro; Rackspace Chief Security Officer Karen O'Reilly-Smith; and Protiviti Managing

Director Krissy Safi. An interactive panel discussion to explore how gender diversity can impact a cyber team and the cyber effectiveness of an organization.







WHEN: Thursdays at 10:00 a.m. PDT, October 6, 13, 20 and 27, 2022





