SEERIST FEDERAL ANNOUNCES KAREN SCHAEFER, ROBERT CARDILLO, GENERAL (RET.) RAY PALUMBO TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

HERNDON, Va., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seerist, Inc., the leading augmented analytics solution for threat and security professionals, today announced the appointment of Karen Schaefer, Robert Cardillo, and General (Ret.) Ray Palumbo three of the industry's most notable and respected intelligence and security experts, to Seerist Federal's Board of Directors. They began serving in September, bringing decades of experience and knowledge in defense, intelligence, security, risk assessment, threat analysis, and decision-making to the Seerist Federal team.

"While we have a deep bench of experts in Seerist that have extensive experience operating in and around the United States government, it's critical to have that independent and unvarnished perspective and guidance that a board can provide," said Jim Brooks, Seerist's CEO. "The wisdom, knowledge and expertise that Karen, Robert, and Ray bring to Seerist Federal will be invaluable as we continue to partner with government organizations and provide them the data and insight needed to make strategic decisions that mitigate and preempt disruptive or potentially disruptive events."

ABOUT THE BOARD MEMBERS

Karen Schaefer: Karen Schaefer has held numerous leadership positions within the Central Intelligence (CIA) during her 26-year career, with overseas assignments as an operations officer in Latin America, Europe, Afghanistan and Iraq. She also served as Director of Intelligence Programs at the National Security Council (NSC) and was the Associate Executive Assistant Director (AEAD) of the National Security Brand, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Director's Senior CIA Representative. Karen is on board at Microstrategy Government Services, the International Spy Museum, Third Option Foundation, FAMIL, and the Sycamore Institute.

Karen has received Presidential Rank Awards, the Distinguished Career Intelligence Medal, the CIA Director's Medal for Extraordinary Fidelity and Essential Service, the United States Special Operations Command Outstanding Civilian Service Medal, and two Director of National Intelligence Exceptional Achievement Medals.

Robert Cardillo: With more than 35 years in public service, Robert Cardillo has held leadership positions with the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA). He is currently the president of The Cardillo Group, LLC (TCG), a consultancy that delivers strategic and operational expertise to create an enhanced awareness of our planet to enable improved decision-making.

Prior to founding TCG in 2019, Robert was the sixth director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence, a combat support agency within the United States Department of Defense. He brings enormous expertise and experience to the Seerist Federal Board.

Ray Palumbo: A retired three-star U.S. Army general, Ray Palumbo is a Senior Partner at Venturi Solutions, LLC, a consultancy that delivers winning solutions in the aerospace, defense, and intelligence sectors. Ray completed his military career as the Director for Defense for Intelligence in the Pentagon where he simultaneously led the Department's Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) Task Force.

In addition to being a member of the Seerist Federal board, he currently serves as director on the boards of Systematic Inc., W.S. Darley & Co., Toppan Photomasks Red Rock, Inc., and ELTA North America Inc., and is a Senior Advisor to McKinsey's Aerospace and Defense practice, the Foundation for Innovation and Discovery (FINND) and U.S. Technology Leadership Council (USTLC).

ABOUT SEERIST

Seerist, Inc. enables global corporations, governments, and organizations to navigate a volatile and uncertain world by preparing them for potential events that could be highly disruptive to their operations. Seerist is the first augmented analytics solution for risk and threat analysis, delivers greater levels of accuracy and relevance than any alternative technology or service. It combines cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technology parsing millions of data points with human analysis drawing on decades of insight enabling users to better predict what will happen allowing them to make rapid, strategic and reliable decisions when it matters most. To learn more, visit www.seerist.com.

ABOUT SEERIST FEDERAL

Seerist Federal (fka Geospark Analytics), a division of Seerist, Inc., focuses on bringing the Seerist platform and services to US government organizations.

