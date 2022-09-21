Ouster Selects Benchmark as its Supply and Manufacturing Partner of the Year

Benchmark Awarded for Excellence in Performance, Quality, and Responsiveness

TEMPE, Ariz., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Benchmark Electronics , Inc. (NYSE: BHE), a global provider of engineering, design, and manufacturing services, today announced it has been selected by Ouster , Inc. ("Ouster") , a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries, as its Supply and Manufacturing Partner of the Year. Ouster has outsourced manufacturing to Benchmark's Thailand facility since 2017.

"We're proud to select Benchmark as our Supply and Manufacturing Partner of the Year," said Darien Spencer, EVP of Global Operations, Ouster. "Their team has been critical to our success as we've worked closely and collaboratively to ship over 14,000 sensors for use around the world across a diverse set of industries. The quality of their work has met or exceeded our expectations across our key quality and performance criteria."

Benchmark was selected for this award out of 20 eligible suppliers due to proven performance in the following criteria outlined by Ouster: performance to schedule, quality excursions, environmental controls, response to issues, NPI performance, and process improvement proactiveness. The company supports high volume production of Ouster sensors while meeting major industrial quality requirements and future automotive-grade qualifications. The Benchmark campus in Thailand is made up of two buildings totaling 420,000 square feet where Ouster maintains a local team across engineering and manufacturing, in addition to Benchmark staff.

The manufacturing process for Ouster's digital lidar sensors leverages a highly automated and mature CMOS SPAD array imager manufacturing process, which allowed Ouster and Benchmark to ramp production in a short period of time. With Benchmark's custom microelectronics line, full-sensor assembly line, and end-of-line test room within a single facility, Benchmark's capabilities accelerate production capacity to over thousands of units per month while maintaining quality and containing costs.

"Benchmark strives for excellence in everything that we do and it's great when our customers recognize our teams for their results," said Jeff Benck, president and CEO, Benchmark. "It is an honor to be named Ouster's Supply and Manufacturing Partner of the Year as we work together to meet the growing demand for next generation sensor technology to be used in applications that span from automotive to industrial sector and beyond."

About Benchmark Electronics, Inc.

Benchmark provides comprehensive solutions across the entire product life cycle; leading through its innovative technology and engineering design services; leveraging its optimized global supply chain; and delivering world-class manufacturing services in the following industries: commercial aerospace, defense, advanced computing, next-generation telecommunications, medical, complex industrials, and semiconductor capital equipment. Benchmark's global operations include facilities in seven countries and its common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHE.

About Ouster

Ouster (NYSE: OUST) is building a safer and more sustainable future through its high-resolution digital lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, smart infrastructure, and robotics industries. Ouster's sensors offer an excellent combination of price and performance with the flexibility to span hundreds of use-cases and enable revolutionary autonomy across industries. With a global team and high-volume manufacturing, Ouster supports approximately 600 customers in over 50 countries. Ouster is headquartered in San Francisco, CA with offices in the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.ouster.com, or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

