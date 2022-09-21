Clearyst° Becomes Signatory to United Nations-Supported Principles for Responsible Investment

Clearyst° sustainability tech platform becomes signatory and partner to UN PRI to deliver applications to investing firms and the assets they operate

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearyst° Inc. , a sustainability technology and ESG platform company, announced today it's now a signatory and partner to the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment ("UN PRI" or "PRI"). The UN PRI is the leading global network of investment managers, asset owners and service providers committed to investing responsibly by incorporating environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors into their investment practices and business operations. With this partnership, Clearyst° joins more than 5,000 signatories representing $121 trillion assets under management (AUM), including many of the largest capital allocators in the world.

The Clearyst° platform helps investment firms implement ESG best practices that assist their operating companies in creating greater value for all stakeholders, including employees, customers, suppliers, and investors. Clearyst° incorporates the UN-supported PRI principles in its investment decisions and business practices and it guides its operating companies to do the same as they assist businesses with their sustainability priorities.

"Clearyst° is on a mission to accelerate business growth and impact through our sustainability solutions, and joining the UN PRI initiative is an important step for us as we expand the breadth of our operations," said Clearyst° Co-Founder and President Chris Robinson. "Through the development of our sustainability tech platform and inorganic growth strategy, our firm is uniquely positioned to help capital allocators make better investment decisions and improve the value of the assets they own."

"We are delighted to welcome Clearyst° as a signatory to the Principles for Responsible Investment and commend the firm's commitment to incorporating responsible investment practices into their investment strategies," said PRI CEO David Atkin. "As demand for ESG solutions reaches unprecedented levels, we appreciate that innovative organizations like Clearyst° are helping advance sustainability practices across the investment landscape."

Clearyst° business sustainability data indicates sizeable, submerged value ready to be unlocked with new opportunities beneficial to people, profit and the planet. The transition to net-zero marks a $150 - $275 trillion market opportunity directly and indirectly, and there's increased demand for ESG innovations and specialized solutions. By partnering with the business community and influential organizations like UN PRI, Clearyst° is even more equipped to drive the implementation of ESG solutions across the market as the demand increases.

About Clearyst°: Clearyst° is a technology platform company of modern sustainability tech and SaaS products and services to help businesses rapidly achieve ESG and sustainability needs and objectives. Clearyst° closely partners with the leadership of the operating subsidiaries to optimize, innovate and scale. Sustainability and ESG technology companies ready to accomplish the next level of growth and impact should visit www.clearyst.com .

