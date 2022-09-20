CrossCountry Mortgage Expands Support for Hispanic Borrowers.

Company Launches New Tools and Partnerships to Extend Hispanic Connections

CLEVELAND, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CrossCountry Mortgage (CCM) is making significant investments to provide focused, authentic support to Hispanic homebuyers. This includes dedicated tools that generate borrower confidence and help overcome language barriers, from a new Spanish mortgage application to a focused Hispanic website.

"Our support for the Hispanic community extends well past translated materials" says CCM Chief Brand Officer Laura Soave. "This is personal. We have hundreds of Spanish-speaking loan officers with deep roots in the community. We're partnering with organizations focused on advancing sustainable Hispanic homeownership and are embedding ourselves within this community."

CCM is a partner of the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP), a trade association committed to advancing the economic mobility of Hispanics in America, including homeownership. The organization is also part of the 2022 L'ATTITUDE Conference, which has fostered more advancement for Latino people than any other event in the world.

CCM Loan Officer Rodrigo Ballon, one of the nation's top 15 Latino loan originators*, will represent the company on Saturday, Sept. 25 as part of a mainstage discussion entitled "Partner Townhall: Investing for long-term growth," focused on how companies are reaching and supporting the Hispanic market.

"We're proud to participate in discussions that advance opportunities for the Hispanic community and connect us to emerging needs," added Soave. "We look forward to growing and expanding tools and resources to support this important borrower group."

To learn more about CCM's robust portfolio and to connect with a local Spanish-speaking loan officer, visit ccm.com/hispanic.

*NAHREP Top 250 Latino Mortgage Originators report

About CrossCountry Mortgage

CrossCountry Mortgage (CCM) is one of the nation's largest retail mortgage lenders, with more than 8,000 employees operating nearly 600 branches across all 50 states. Our company has been recognized nine times on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest growing private businesses and has received many awards for our standout culture. We offer more than 100 mortgage, refinance and home equity solutions – ranging from conventional and jumbo mortgages to government-insured programs for Veterans and rural homebuyers – and we are a direct lender and approved seller and servicer by Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae and Ginnie Mae. Through our dedication to getting it done, we make every mortgage feel like a win. Visit ccm.com.

