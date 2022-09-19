RxCap Partners with ZEPHYRx to Integrate Cloud Spirometry into its Remote Monitoring Enablement Platform

BOSTON, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RxCap, Inc., cloud-based remote monitoring enablement company, and ZEPHYRx LLC, a remote respiratory monitoring solutions provider, announced that they have entered into a partnership to integrate the ZEPHYRx cloud spirometry platform with RxCap's remote monitoring platform.

RxCap supports healthcare enterprises in developing customized remote patient monitoring (RPM) programs with a modular suite of enablement software, APIs, and prescription adherence devices. By partnering with ZEPHYRx, RxCap’s enterprise customers, such as providers and payers, will be able to monitor the lung function of their patients and members with serious pulmonary conditions. (PRNewswire)

ZEPHYRx, a health information technology innovator, has quickly become an industry leader in cloud spirometry solutions for providers, clinical trials, and RPM partners. ZEPHYRx Gateway is a simple plug-n-play solution for partner integration. Partners have the option to utilize the existing ZEPHYRx-branded platform, or implement their own branding with a white-label option.

"ZEPHYRx has built an impressive portfolio of solutions targeting numerous disease states. We're proud that our customizable remote care platform can enable our strategic partners to amplify their domain expertise and develop new ways to deliver more effective and easy-to-use care for the patients", said Sreeram Ramakrishnan, CEO of RxCap.

Mike DiCesare, President and Co-founder of ZEPHYRx, adds "Spirometry is not only an important diagnostic test for diseases like COPD, ALS, Cystic Fibrosis and Asthma, but it is also used to regularly monitor these patients for proactive care management and timely intervention. Imagine what you can do with medication adherence data from RxCap's devices combined with our real-time pulmonary function test data to improve patient outcomes. We are thrilled to be working with RxCap."

About RxCap

RxCap supports healthcare enterprises in developing customized remote therapeutic monitoring programs with a modular suite of enablement software, APIs, and prescription adherence devices. By partnering with RxCap, enterprises can quickly build revenue-generating RPM programs that integrate with their existing care workflows and improves outcomes for their patients and members. For more information, visit rxcap.com.

About ZEPHYRx

ZEPHYRx is a leading provider of end-to-end remote respiratory monitoring solutions. Our solutions combine a cloud-based provider dashboard with real-time video coaching, patient mobile app, and MIR's FDA-cleared spirometer. Our mission is to empower patients to actively manage and improve their own respiratory health through leading-edge technology and gamification. For more information, visit zephyrx.com.

