LovelyWholesale Launches Co-Branded Clothing Series with American Rap Trio Taylor Girlz Member

SHANGHAI, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LovelyWholesale ("LW" or "the Company"), an international online e-commerce clothing brand, has formed a co-branded partnership with Daysha Taylor, a member of American rap trio Taylor Girlz, to collaboratively launch a new women's fashion collection. The series will be available on LovelyWholesale's official website and app in September 2022.

(PRNewswire)

Taylor Girlz, a rap, dance, and R&B trio from the United States, is adored by their hoards of fans, and several of their singles have climbed to the top of the charts every year. Their song "Man Thot" has received over 14 million views on their YouTube channel.

"We are fully aware that our customers are passionate, energetic, and confident ladies who often use music to express themselves. The co-branded series with Daysha Taylor combines our customers' beauty of confidence and LW's praise for them," said Monica from LovelyWholesale.

Taylor Girlz's confident and cheerful attitude, as expressed in their songs, as well as their insistence on listening to other voices while not being defined by them, coincides with the message that LovelyWholesale wishes to deliver to everyone.

Women's apparel that comes in a wide range of sizes and styles has always been a priority for LovelyWholesale. The company gathers the most genuine customer feedback through ongoing market research, authentic user reviews, and other sources to continuously iterate and upgrade its products. For instance, LovelyWholesale has recently expanded its plus-size women's apparel lines and updated current size standards based on feedback from numerous actual plus-size women customers, allowing them to choose a more precise size.

LovelyWholesale's head of business, Leo, said, "We hope that ladies of all heights, shapes, and styles will be able to choose clothing from LovelyWholesale that actually fits them, knowing that our care for them exists all the time."

With this in mind, the collaborative lineup created by LovelyWholesale and Taylor Girlz features the simple and versatile cotton-based LW Basic collection, street-style pieces, as well as the classic and stylish denim collection. Customers are attracted to the LW Basic series for its classic style, rich colors, and affordable cost, while considering the street-style items as the full embodiment of the idea that "you can get unique clothing styles at LW." The belief is that everyone can find something for themselves in this fashion collection, regardless of body shape or style.

The collaboration with Taylor Girlz is a brand-new effort for LovelyWholesale. The company plans to work with more friends who share the same philosophy to create more compelling and stylish collections.

About LovelyWholesale:

Founded in 2010, LovelyWholesale supplies more than 10 thousands of types of fashionable clothing, shoes, jewels, sexy lingerie and accessories. The company focuses on providing higher quality products with competitive price to customers all over the world. LovelyWholesale customers know they can trust in us for everything they need from the latest trend-led pieces to celebrity inspired looks, to the everyday wardrobe staples and that ultimate party piece. LovelyWholesale expects that every customer can find their loved style and enjoy shopping here.

LovelyWholesale has factories and warehouses all around the world. With the great advantage of fabric resources and hundreds of fashion buyers, LovelyWholesale can provide customers with the latest fashion trends and affordable prices at first time. Over the past 11 years of operation, LovelyWholesale has become one of the most popular online fashion stores in North America.

To learn more about LovelyWholesale, follow us at lovelywholesale.com and instagram.com/lovelywholesale_online

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lovelywholesale