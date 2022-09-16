Introhive partners with OpenFin to drive productivity for Financial Services Customers

FREDERICTON, NB, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Introhive, the fastest-growing AI-powered customer intelligence solution, today announced a partnership with OpenFin, the operating system (OS) for enterprise productivity, empowering joint financial services customers on their workspaces and driving productivity.

With OpenFin, Introhive pushes intelligence, saving Sales teams time they would have spent pulling data themselves.

Introhive allows the automatic extraction of valuable data, surfacing it to salespeople and offering intelligence about their customers, helping firms to grow revenues, shorten sales cycles and find new sales opportunities.

The partnership will enable joint customers to gain even more valuable and actionable insights, making them more accessible, automated and directly embedded in workflows. In the data arms race, sales can easily identify the next best action and are immediately able to perform that action.

OpenFin's web-based OS has become the de facto standard in financial services for powering next-generation applications, digital experiences and employee productivity at enterprise level, for both staff and clients at enterprise scale. The software is now used at more than 3,800 banks, wealth and asset management firms in more than 60 countries. With OpenFin, Introhive pushes intelligence, saving the sales team time they would have spent pulling relevant data themselves. This results in improved productivity and efficiency for end users, leading to better commercial results and more empowered employees. This in turn benefits firms in financial services and across all industries and fosters further innovation by all involved.

We are proud to join forces with a leader in the financial services space. Our partnership, which combines our class-leading platforms to help our mutual customers truly know their customers by providing easily digestible, accessible and actionable data through the OpenFin interface or directly in Salesforce CRM said Alan Panezic , Chief Product Office, Introhive. "Our sophisticated AI-powered platform frees salespeople to build relationships and experience peak performance enabling them to focus on what matters most — building relationships with their valued customers."

Introhive's end-to-end platform will help institutions using OpenFin to increase new cross-sell revenue opportunities and improve sales teams and customer experience, all while decreasing time to close business.

"Our partnership with Introhive strengthens our offering by providing a connected experience with no silos. By empowering users in their workspace with the best possible tools for productivity we can help them get the most out of data through integration and synthesis. This has a powerfully positive impact through better, smarter conversations which improve speed to sale," said Mazy Dar CEO, OpenFin. "Introhive's customer intelligence insights and OpenFin's elevated workspaces use AI to put the hard work in, so our customers don't have to and can focus on their client relationships to grow their portfolios"

This partnership will help capture all relevant data by providing customer intelligence that many firms do not have today in CRM or available in a transparent way across business units. By showing interactions across the firm, silos are broken down and the next best actions are crystal clear.

About Introhive

Introhive is the fastest-growing AI-powered customer intelligence solution, with the single largest deployment of its kind in the world. Trusted by some of the world's most recognizable brands, including PwC, Clark Nexsen, Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, CBRE, Colliers International, and Plante Moran, the company has been recognized with 2019, 2020 and 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ Canada Awards, 2020 and 2021 Deloitte Fast 500™ North America Awards, 2020 and 2021 MarTech Breakthrough Awards, and is Great Place to Work® certified in Canada. Introhive's AI-powered SaaS platform seeks to enable organizations to realize the full value of their relationships across the business and to leverage untapped data to drive revenues and increase productivity while simultaneously improving the customer experience. Introhive has grown to 350+ employees with 10 global office locations, supporting 250,000+ customers in over 90 different countries around the world. Learn more at www.introhive.ai

About OpenFin

Move Fast. Break Nothing. OpenFin is The Operating System of Finance, enabling app distribution, workspace management and workflow automation. Used by 90% of global financial institutions, OpenFin deploys more than 3,500 desktop applications to more than 3,800 buy-side and sell-side firms. OpenFin investors include Bain Capital Ventures, Barclays, CME Ventures, DRW Venture Capital, HSBC, ING Ventures, J.P. Morgan, NYCA Partners, Pivot Investment Partners, Standard Chartered and Wells Fargo Strategic Capital among others. The company is based in New York with an office in London and a presence in Hong Kong and Singapore.

