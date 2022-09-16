Fosun Presents its Brands and Projects at the First World Design Cities Conference

HONG KONG, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The first World Design Cities Conference (WDCC) organized by the Shanghai Municipal People's Government officially opened on 15 September. As a strategic partner of the WDCC, Fosun presented its various industries and brands at the conference, focusing on urban design, intangible cultural heritage design, folk design, fashion design and product design, to showcase Fosun's innovative ideas and creative designs in terms of products, content, scenarios, etc.

Gong Zheng, Mayor of Shanghai Municipality inaugurated the opening ceremony. Xu Xiaolan, Vice Minister of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, Wu Qing, Executive Vice Mayor of Shanghai Municipality, and Qu Xing, Deputy Director-General of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) delivered speeches. Zhang Wei, Vice Mayor of Shanghai Municipality, attended the opening ceremony. With the theme of "Vision in Perspective", WDCC aims to create a world-class cooperation and exchange event in the field of design. Through various activities, the 4-day conference will demonstrate the cross-sector integration trend, innovation-driven development and ubiquitous empowerment of design. It will also showcase Shanghai's active integration into the global creative network, and its determination and mission to build platforms, share opportunities and create a shared future with creative cities.

A number of creative design projects and international cooperation projects, including the "Oriental Aesthetics Design Demonstration Hub" presented by Yuyuan, a subsidiary of Fosun were officially launched at the opening ceremony to promote the construction of Shanghai into a world-class "city of design". As the birthplace of Shanghai folk culture and Shanghai-style culture hub, Yuyuan has continuously bring industries such as jewelry fashion, cultural commerce, cultural food and beverages, wine industry, national watches and cultural creative industry together in recent years, demonstrating the unique temperament of oriental aesthetics and laying a foundation for the construction of the oriental aesthetics design demonstration hub. As Yuyuan has become the primary entity of the precious land plot on Fuyou Road, Huangpu District, the "Grand Yuyuan" connecting to Yuyuan is about to launch. In the future, Yuyuan will leverage Fosun's global industrial resources to build an "Oriental Aesthetics Design Demonstration Hub", offering amazing experience to create happier lives for families and providing development momentum for the city.

As the official exhibitors of this year's WDCC, Shede Spirits, Tom Tailor, WEI, St Hubert, Silver Cross, Dongjia, Wanbang Hanfang, Babytree and other brands in the Fosun ecosystem are presented at the exhibition hall to showcase the good products of Fosun.

Xu Xiaoliang, Co-CEO of Fosun International, said, "Since its establishment 30 years ago, Fosun has dedicated itself to strengthen its business presence and create innovative products to build a happy ecosystem centered around Health, Happiness, Wealth and Intelligent Manufacturing for families worldwide. Standing at a new starting point, we propose 'Sharing Happiness', hoping to join hands with customers, partners, investors, governments, and all parties in the society to create a happy ecosystem and share happiness. We also hope that through the design concept of oriental aesthetics, we can provide exceptional experience to create happier lives for families, contribute to building Shanghai into a world-class city of design and enhance the soft power of Shanghai!"

