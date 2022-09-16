AXS Chesapeake Strategy Fund (EQCHX) Marks 10-Year Anniversary with Strong Alternative Returns and Named Best '40 Act Fund Finalist

Launched in September 2012 by legendary trend following pioneer Jerry Parker, EQCHX continues to deliver strong returns with low correlation to traditional asset classes

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AXS Investments, a leading asset manager providing access to alternative investments for growth, income and diversification, announced today the tenth anniversary of the AXS Chesapeake Strategy Fund (EQCHX).

In the past 10 years, the strategy has been time-tested and stress-tested through various market cycles. Notably, EQCHX rose 21.67% YTD as of 9/15/22, while the S&P was down -18.66%, with that 40.33% spread driven in large part by the weight on equity markets this year from inflation, rising rates, geopolitical tensions and other factors, while EQCHX has benefited from its non-correlation and lower volatility versus those broader equity markets.

The AXS Chesapeake Strategy Fund has also recently been named a finalist for the 2022 Annual HFM US Performance Awards in two categories: Best '40 Act Fund and Best Quantitative Strategy under $1 Billion in AUM.

"We are thrilled to celebrate the ten-year anniversary of EQCHX with Chesapeake Capital, a true industry pioneer in this space," said Greg Bassuk, Chief Executive Officer of AXS Investments. "The fund has helped investors garner access to strong risk-adjusted returns with low correlation to traditional assets, helping provide a range of portfolio diversification outcomes. As the industry's only pure-play provider of alternatives to traditional stock and bond investments, we are proud to be able to offer this time-tested exposure, particularly during market stress periods like 2022, where proven liquid alternative strategies like EQCHX are able to shine."

The Fund is managed by Jerry Parker and Mike Ivie at leading institutional manager Chesapeake Capital, which employs a long-term trend following strategy with the goal of generating uncorrelated returns through consistency in approach across more than 100 global markets through variable market conditions.

"The fund's performance over the past decade has shone a spotlight on the benefits of taking a consistent, diversified and disciplined approach to employing a long-term trend following strategy," said Jerry Parker, portfolio manager of EQCHX and CEO of Chesapeake Capital. "Now more than ever, investors are eager for alternative strategies such as these that can provide a differentiated return stream while potentially performing strongly when stocks and bonds are struggling."

Fund Performance as of 6/30/2022





ANNUALIZED RATES OF RETURN ( %) YTD 1 YEAR 3 YEAR 5 YEAR SINCE

INCEPTION Class I 20.70 21.11 12.39 6.15 6.83 S&P 500 -19.96 -10.62 10.60 11.31 12.54

Inception dates are 9/10/2012 for Class I and 8/21/2015 for Class A and C. The Gross/Net Expense Ratios for Class I, A and C are 2.31%/1.91%, 2.56%/2.16% and 3.31%/2.91%, respectively. The Adviser has contractually agreed to reduce its fees and/or absorb expenses of the Fund to ensure that the Fund's total annual operating expenses do not exceed on an annual basis: 1.85% Class I, 2.10% Class A, and 2.85% Class C of the Fund's average daily net assets through at least 7/22/2024. Performance without sales charges would be lower if the sales charges were shown.

The performance data quoted represents past performance and is no guarantee of future results. Investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted. For the most recent month-end performance, please call 833.AXS.ALTS or visit the Fund's website at www.axsinvestments.com.

About AXS INVESTMENTS

AXS Investments is a leading alternative investment manager providing a diversified family of alternative investments for growth, income and diversification. The firm empowers investors to diversify their portfolios with investments previously available only to the largest institutional and high net worth investors. The investor-friendly AXS funds are time-tested, liquid, transparent and managed by high pedigreed portfolio managers with long and strong track records. For more information, visit www.axsinvestments.com.

About the HFM US Performance Awards

The HFM US Performance Awards are the most prestigious hedge fund awards in North America, recognizing excellence among hedge funds, CTAs and funds of hedge funds within the US. Award criteria includes a track record of outstanding returns and excellent performance and growth over the past 12 months. The judging panel is comprised of leading CIOs, senior directors, and managing directors from allocators and investors.

Important Risk Information

There are risks involved with investing including the possible loss of principal. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Diversification does not ensure profits or prevent losses. Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the fund before investing. To obtain a prospectus containing this and other important information, please click here to view or download a prospectus online. Read the fund's prospectus carefully before you invest.

The Fund's indirect and direct exposure to foreign currencies subjects the Fund to the risk that those currencies will decline in value relative to the U.S. Dollar, or, in the case of short positions, that the U.S. Dollar will decline in value relative to the currency that the Fund is short. Currency rates in foreign countries may fluctuate significantly over short periods for a number of reasons, including changes in interest rates and the imposition of currency controls or other political developments in the U.S. or abroad. In addition, the Fund may incur transaction costs in connection with conversions between various currencies. The Fund will invest a percentage of its assets in derivatives, such as futures and options contracts. The use of such derivatives may expose the Fund to additional risks that it would not be subject to if it invested directly in the securities and commodities underlying those derivatives.

