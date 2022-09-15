WorkLLama and EverHive Partner to Bring Innovation to Customers' Talent Acquisition and Contingent Workforce Strategies

Partnership combines industry's top technology and workforce management solutions to drive value to customers and the enterprise

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkLLama, technology provider of a total talent acquisition and engagement suite, and EverHive, a workforce management solution organization, announced today that it will partner to deliver a superior experience and lower cost talent options for customers and their contingent workforce programs. The partnership between WorkLLama's direct sourcing platform and EverHive's contingent workforce solutions service offerings will provide new innovation for companies in the gaming, pharmaceutical, life sciences, entertainment, and consumer goods industries.

Direct sourcing continues to improve contingent workforce services programs, especially hybrid or internally managed programs, by immediately sourcing, attracting, and retaining new, highly sought-after talent. Not only will this serve as an important, strategic pillar to an organization's hiring strategies, it will deliver a lower-cost, higher value model to finding and engaging talent.

"As companies look to increase their direct sourcing, it is critical to have the right technology to support ever changing external workforce programs. We are excited to be leveraging WorkLLama's powerful technology on a global scale, increasing value to clients, reducing costs, and shrinking time-to-hire, all while improving candidate experience," said Brandon Moreno, president of EverHive. "The platform's automated crowdsourced referrals, dynamic talent pool capabilities, and automated AI-driven chatbot, Sofi, will automate and streamline the hiring process and leverage our clients' brands to deliver the highest quality talent."

"EverHive is a global leader in workforce management solutions, and we're excited to help their customers scale, automate, and enhance the journey for all talent," Sudhakar Maruvada, CEO and Founder of WorkLLama, shared. "Their people-first mission is one WorkLLama aligns with very deeply, and we look forward to continuing to improve the candidate experience together."

Leveraging the power of WorkLLama's crowdsourced referrals and dynamic talent pools along with EverHive's strategic, efficient, and effective contingent workforce management capabilities, companies can make an immediate impact to finding global talent and optimizing their contingent labor programs.

About WorkLLama

WorkLLama is a total talent acquisition and engagement suite. Our platform harnesses the power of AI with a complete suite of applicant tracking system (ATS), customer relationship management (CRM) and direct sourcing tools to help companies build communities of highly engaged talent for all hiring needs. Visit us at www.workllama.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

About EverHive

EverHive is one of the few companies in the world to provide a holistic and truly vendor-neutral approach to providing contingent workforce management solutions. Named as Inc Magazine Best Workplaces and in HRO Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction, EverHive is currently the only company offering a Hybrid MSP model. EverHive is a proud supporter of diversity and inclusion and is a certified MBE company and winner of the western region MBE Supplier of the Year.

