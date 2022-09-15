Hook, line and stinker: #Pootraits by Babyganics calls for diaper reaction shots to challenge picture-perfect depiction of diaper duty

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Diaper duty doesn't always go to plan and 9 out of 10 parents claim they frequently experience a poop-related disaster in the form of a blowout. As a result, Babyganics today launches #Pootraits, a first-of-its kind online gallery comprising real diaper reaction selfies from parents, caregivers and diaper-changers across the nation.

From the stinky to the startled and everything in between, the campaign aims to challenge the picture-perfect depiction of diaper duty and capture how America really feels about answering the call of someone else's duty. #Pootraits extends Babyganics' commitments of standing for real parenting, and the brand is joined by Nicole Arroyo, Victor Arroyo, and Jessica Shyba, as frontrunners of the #Pootraits movement.

Diaper duty is rarely sunshine and rainbows and an overwhelming 66% of parents and caregivers feel it isn't accurately represented by brands or media. In reality, over 50% of parents find changing time to be a source of anxiety and stress. While apocalyptic diaper blow-outs may not occur daily, the root of parental poop trauma stems from a multitude of stink triggers:

56% are fearful they might run out of supplies mid diaper change.

39% are worried they might drop their wiggly baby.

40% have confirmed a bad diaper change has ruined their appetite.

Once the stink finally settles, the emotional aftermath ensues. 27% of parents said it takes at least 15 minutes to look at their child lovingly after handling their havoc. Disturbed from preceding diaper duties, 48% of parents have pretended not to smell a poopy diaper in the hopes their partner will change it instead.

"As a mom, potty talk becomes your first language. Yet I'm still caught off guard (and grossed out!) when my baby produces a poonami" says Jessica. "My baby is my world but that does not stop me asking how something so small can produce so much poop! #Pootraits is a rallying cry to parents across the country to show them they're not alone and they're not doing diaper duty wrong. In fact, no matter the size of the poomageddon, we're all doing the job of parenting, exactly as we should be."

From now to October 10th, 2022 anyone in the United States who posts a diaper reaction shot on select social media platforms using the hashtag #Pootraits could find their face in the Pootraits Gallery. Updated daily, the gallery unites parents across the country through their shared experiences navigating the messy world of diaper duty. The public can vote on their favorite #Pootraits and the shot with the most votes will be named as the winner each week on Babyganics' Instagram and Facebook, winning a year's supply of Triple Dry Diapers.

To parents, caregivers and diaper-changers looking to get involved in #Pootraits:

Post your diaper reaction selfie on your preferred social media platform with the hashtag #Pootraits

Await your potential #Pootraits Gallery invite

Visit babyganics.com/pootraits and vote on your favorite #Pootraits to help select the winner of a year's supply of Triple Dry Diapers and other Pootraits prizes

Participants invited to the #Pootraits Gallery receive a $5 off babyganics.com promo code, redeemable for any product

Check out Babyganics' IG and Facebook to see the weekly winners

The campaign launches in tandem with the release of Babyganics' Triple Dry Diapers - the brand's driest and most absorbent diaper. Parents have enough to worry about without the products they use being added to that list, which is why the new line marries function with fun – promising to keep babies' bottoms dry, with quirky, age-appropriate patterns and word puzzles to provide humor for the masters of diaper changing time: the parents.

With 56% of parents admitting they fear running out of supplies mid-diaper change, Babyganics is proud to unveil its new direct-to-consumer website allowing parents to shop essential products for online purchase and direct-to-door delivery, including Babyganics' iconic Bath, Skincare, Homecare, Sunscreen and Repellent range for all ages and stages.

To learn more about #Pootraits visit: babyganics.com/pootraits.

For more information about #Pootraits, to request interview time with Nicole Arroyo, Victor Arroyo, and Jessica Shyba, or samples of Triple Dry Diapers, please contact the Babyganics Press Office at: babyganics@manifest.group

*AtomikResearch survey, of 2,000 parents and caregivers who regularly change diapers, conducted July 2022.

About Babyganics

Babyganics was founded in 2002 by two dads who loved watching their little ones explore and get messy. Born from the belief that family life is not always clean – or perfect – they set out to build a brand that stood up for real parenting and empowered parents and caregivers to realize that their best is more than enough. This thinking comes alive in its master brand campaign: "Here's to Perfectly Imperfect Parenting", which defies the concept of parental perfection and presents new brand commitments rooted in support and action.

Today, Babyganics provides essentials for whatever is thrown at parents, spanning Bath & Body, Diapers, Outdoors and Home Care. It favors effective, plant-derived and organic ingredients wherever possible and its products are not tested on animals or created using certain ingredients – sulfates, phthalates, parabens or synthetic fragrances to name a few.

