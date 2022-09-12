NAPA celebrates Women's Equality Day with donation drives and volunteering

MELVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Women of North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) sponsored several regional community events in honor of Women's Equality Day. Held each year on August 26, this day commemorates the passage of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote. It also recognizes the enduring civil rights movement to advance full equality for all women.

North American Partners in Anesthesia (PRNewsfoto/NAPA Management Services Corporation) (PRNewswire)

As an organization, NAPA is deeply committed to creating a culture of belonging, and champions several Business Resource Groups (BRGs), including Women, PRIDE, BIPOC, Military, Sustainability, Rising Professionals, Care & Advocacy, and Community Engagement, to amplify and empower all segments across our geography. The Women of NAPA BRG is committed to developing diverse talent, offering programs for all women at NAPA, and ensuring NAPA is a career destination of choice for all.

Victoria Garcia, NAPA's Senior Vice President of Finance and Accounting, who also serves as the corporate sponsor for the Women of NAPA BRG, said, "It's very important to celebrate women and bring visibility to women's issues. Helping women is part of our mission, and we are committed to giving back to the communities in which we serve. We also help advance women's careers by providing strategic vision and direction on how to improve the lives of women inside and outside of NAPA."

Leading up to August 26, Women of NAPA held donation drives at NAPA's offices in Melville, NY, Sunrise, FL, and Raleigh, NC, where they collected clothing, toiletries, and other items to support local women and homeless shelters. Volunteers then transported these donations to several shelters on Women's Equality Day and lent a hand working at the soup kitchen, sorting donations, and providing other community-building support.

Tesha L. Nesbit, RCC™, NAPA's Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion & Corporate Social Responsibility said, "When we give employees a platform to express their interests – and maybe even their passions – we enlarge their workplace experience. BRGs provide a channel for optimizing our talented workforce to create equitable business solutions. And they do this while also giving back to support those who are often invisible in our communities."

About North American Partners in Anesthesia

As a clinician-led organization, North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) is redefining healthcare, delivering unsurpassed excellence to its partners and patients every day. NAPA has grown to become the nation's leading single-specialty anesthesia and pain management company. Our 6,000+ clinicians serve nearly 3 million patients annually at nearly 500 healthcare facilities in 21 states. For more information, please visit NAPAanesthesia.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NAPA Management Services Corporation