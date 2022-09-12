MITOSENSE AND U.S. DEPARTMENT OF VETERANS AFFAIRS SELECTED TO PRESENT SCIENCE AT MAJOR MEDICAL CONFERENCES

GREAT FALLS, Va. , Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MitoSense, Inc., a life-science company focused on harnessing the power of mitochondria to fight disease, announced today that it and the U.S Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) have been selected to present its technology to replenish mitochondria to both the upcoming Military Health System Research Symposium (MHSRS) and the World Mitochondria Society (WMS). Earlier this year, MitoSense entered into a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the VA.

With exclusively licensed and patent-pending technology known as Mitochondria Organelle Transplantation (MOT™ ) to replenish mitochondria to fight disease, MitoSense is focused on improving the outcome of those with neurodegenerative disorders, like ALS, Alzheimer's, and Parkinson's diseases.

MHSRS is America's premier medical conference focused on military health and is sponsored by the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense (Health Affairs). It will take place September 12th-15th at the Gaylord Convention Center in Kissimmee, FL. WMS will host its 13th Congress on "Targeting Mitochondria" October 26th-28th in Berlin, Germany, where MitoSense and the VA will also present recent research. The topic of the MitoSense-VA presentation at both conferences will be "Mitochondria Organelle Transplantation: From Warfighter to Neurodegenerative Disorders."

"Our doctors and scientists are committed to improving the health of our military and veterans and we are honored to present our science this year at MHSRS," said MitoSense Board Chair Van Hipp. "The selection of the MitoSense-VA team to present at MHSRS, as well as the world's leading medical society focused on mitochondrial health, underscores the significance of the research being accomplished though our CRADA with the VA."

About MitoSense

MitoSense is a private research and development company focused on harnessing the power of Mitochondria to fight disease, specifically neurodegenerative diseases. Utilizing exclusively licensed technology to replenish the mitochondria in humans using Mitochondria Organelle Transplantation (MOT™), the company, through its U.S.-based research partner, is initially focusing its efforts on treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). For more information, visit: MitoSenseInc.com .

