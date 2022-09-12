Hepsiburada launches Türkiye's first new generation smart physical store experience

Hepsiburada launches the pilot store based on artificial intelligence with a 'pick and go' concept.

ISTANBUL, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (d/b/a "Hepsiburada") (NASDAQ: HEPS), a leading Turkish e-commerce platform, today announces the launch of Hepsiburada Smart by MIMEX, a new offline shopping experience that uses artificial intelligence, image processing and digital sensors to allow customers to simply pick their products off the shelf and leave the store.

Hepsiburada Smart, featuring the MIMEX smart store concept, was launched with the support of approximately 2.2 million euros from the European Commission within the scope of Horizon 2020, one of the world's largest R&D and innovation programs. MIMEX, short for 'Micro Market Experience', was developed by Hepsiburada, as well as four other international companies (Spindox-Italy, Cefla-Italy, Metrica6-Spain, Fondazione Bruno Kessler-Italy) operating in the fields of hardware, sensors, camera systems and smart shelves. The store offers its customers an easy, fast and frictionless shopping experience.

'Pick and go' concept …

In Hepsiburada Smart, there is no physical payment point. All shopping-related transactions are carried out using artificial intelligence, image processing and digital weight sensor technologies, to deliver an easy and convenient shopping experience for shoppers.

The customers start their shopping journey by scanning the QR code on the kiosk at the entrance of the Hepsiburada Smart store. All they then need to do is enter the store, choose the products they like, and leave. Products chosen by customers are instantly added to the virtual cart in the application, and products left back on the shelf are immediately removed from the cart. When the shopping is completed, the customers simply leave the store without making any physical payment. The entire shopping process can be completed in seconds with no wasted time.

Hepsiburada Smart: Artificial intelligence-based image processing technology and low store costs

The artificial intelligence-based image processing technology used in the store distinguishes Hepsiburada Smart by MIMEX from the few similar cashierless store models in the global retail market. Thanks to the technology used in this project, the Hepsiburada SMART stores can be deployed and operated with relatively lower costs.

Hepsiburada CEO Mr. Emirdağ stated: "We are proud to continue representing Türkiye in the global technology arena with innovation and transforming the way our customers are able to shop. The launch of Hepsiburada Smart is a great testament to our vision of leading digitalization of commerce. Our R&D teams will continue to develop this kind of innovative projects by combining their expertise with internal partnerships and drive innovation in the smart retail sector."

Hepsiburada Smart by MIMEX will be opened to customers in Trump Mall in İstanbul by the beginning of January 2023.

About Hepsiburada

Hepsiburada is a leading e-commerce technology platform in Türkiye, combining a globally proven e-commerce business model with a one-stop 'Super App' to cater to our customers' everyday needs and to help make people's daily lives better. Customers can access a broad range of products and services including same-day delivery of groceries and essentials, products from international merchants, airline tickets and payment services through our embedded digital wallet, Hepsipay. As at the end of March 2022, we had seamlessly connected 44.2 million members and 82.9 thousand Active Merchants.

Founded in Istanbul in 2000, Hepsiburada was built to lead the digitalization of commerce in Türkiye. As a female-founded organization, we are committed to meaningful action to empower women. Through our 'Technology Empowerment for Women Entrepreneurs' program, we have reached over 32 thousand female entrepreneurs across Türkiye to date.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1686926/Hepsiburada_Logo.jpg

View original content:

SOURCE Hepsiburada