Equity Union expands with new branch to open in Toluca Lake

The Branch will be anchored by Commercial Real Estate icon, Cindy Hill

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Equity Union's CEO, Harma Hartouni, announced the addition of its seventh branch, to be located at 4404 Riverside Drive in Toluca Lake.

The Toluca Lake branch will cater to an upscale clientele, providing advanced technology and multiple private offices. The interior design of the office will serve all types of agents, those who want to come in, and those who prefer to work remotely, providing their clients with high-quality service.

Several industry veterans with over 30 years of real estate experience have already signed on to join the branch, and have patiently waited with the desire to work at this location. This includes one of Los Angeles' most successful commercial real estate agents, Cindy Hill. "Cindy is an icon in Los Angeles and the Commercial Real Estate industry specializing in multi-family sales. She has personally represented clients in over $1 Billion in sales volume and is a household name in Burbank and beyond" said Harma Hartouni, CEO, Equity Union. This branch will be a central location servicing not only Toluca Lake and Burbank, but the surrounding east valley area.

The branch will be led by Tom Barseghian, who has an exceptional reputation in real estate. Tom's knowledge, experience and passion to help others further elevates Equity Union as it continues its expansion with top tier new locations.

Equity Union currently has offices in Sherman Oaks, Encino, Woodland Hills, Brentwood, Palm Springs and Palm Desert, as well as plans to announce a Santa Clarita location in the coming days. With these additional locations, Equity Union will operate 8 branches by the end of 2022.

About Equity Union: Founded by Harma Hartouni, groundbreaking REALTOR® and inspiring author of the memoir Getting Back Up, Equity Union was created to be a completely unique real estate company. With an unparalleled commitment to service, integrity and excellence, we're ready to both inspire your vision and help you bring it to life.

About Harma Hartouni: Harma Hartouni is a self-made entrepreneur and developer, owns a real estate company employing hundreds of residential and commercial real estate agents in Southern California. Among awards and recognition received, The National Association of REALTORS® named Harma one of their top "30 Under 30" brokers in the country, and the Los Angeles Business Journal has recognized him as one of their "40 Under 40" Most Influential Business Owners.

