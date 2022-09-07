Thompson Thrift to Develop Luxury Multifamily Community Outside Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thompson Thrift, a full-service nationally recognized real estate company and one of the nation's leading multifamily developers, announced today the development of The Depot, a 300-unit Class A multifamily community in the Kansas City suburb of Raymore. Thompson Thrift expects to break ground in September and plans to welcome new residents starting in the spring of 2024.

Thompson Thrift (PRNewsfoto/Thompson Thrift) (PRNewswire)

"The suburbs south of Kansas City have seen impressive job and population growth in recent years," said Josh Purvis, managing partner for Thompson Thrift Residential. "There is strong demand for multifamily rental options and The Depot will provide a luxury-living experience with convenient access to the area's major employers as well as a variety of retail and dining options."

Located off Dean Ave and E 171st St, The Depot will offer nine three-story buildings with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes averaging just under 1,000 square feet. Residents will enjoy premium interior finishes including gourmet bar-kitchens with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, tiled showers with glass doors, 9-foot ceilings, wood-inspired flooring, walk-in closets with custom wood shelving and full-sized washers and dryers. The luxury-living experience will continue throughout the community with a professionally decorated clubhouse, 24-hour fitness center, resort-style swimming pool and a dog park.

The Depot sits adjacent to the Raymore Galleria, a 400,000-square-foot shopping center anchored by a Wal-Mart, Sam's Club and Lowe's. The property enjoys nearby access to Interstate 49, which will provide residents with easy commutes to neighboring communities and major employers such as Cerner Corporation, Honeywell and Saint Luke's East Hospital.

The multifamily housing market in Raymore is in high demand for new development. During the past 10 years, the rate of population growth within a one-mile radius of the site has been almost double that of the larger Kansas City metro area.

The Depot will be Thompson Thrift's third community in Missouri, joining The Element and Avenue64.

During the past 30 years Thompson Thrift has developed more than $4 billion of ground-up development projects across the Midwest, Southeast and Southwest. The company made a name for itself by being one of the few developers to build Class A residential communities in markets across the country with a variety of conventional, luxury leased villa and townhome-style communities, and has become known as a trusted partner committed to developing high-quality, attractive commercial and multifamily communities.

About Thompson Thrift Real Estate Company

Thompson Thrift is an integrated full-service real estate company with offices in Indianapolis and Terre Haute, Indiana; Denver, Houston and Phoenix. Three business units drive Thompson Thrift's success—Thompson Thrift Residential which is focused on upscale Class A multifamily communities and luxury leased homes, Thompson Thrift Commercial which is focused on ground-up commercial development, and Thompson Thrift Construction, a full-service construction company. Through these business units, Thompson Thrift is engaged in all aspects of acquisition, development, construction, leasing, and management of quality multifamily, mixed-use, retail, industrial and commercial projects across the country. We are passionate about our customer's success and strive to ensure our projects not only meet the needs of our customers but also the communities we serve. For more information, please visit www.thompsonthrift.com

Contact:

Jennifer Franklin

Spotlight Marketing Communications

949.427.1385

jennifer@spotlightmarcom.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Thompson Thrift