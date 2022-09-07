Evermore Pet Food Earns Farm Animal Welfare Certification from Global Animal Partnership (G.A.P.)

Gently cooked, human-grade pet food trailblazers take their animal welfare commitment one step forward with G.A.P. certification.

OLIVEBRIDGE, N.Y. and OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Furthering their longstanding commitment to animal welfare and to help elevate standards for the pet food industry as a whole, Evermore Pet Food has attained Global Animal Partnership (G.A.P.) certification for all poultry formulas. Founded in 2009, Evermore was one of the very first companies to make a frozen-fresh, human-grade pet food. From day one, animal welfare, quality, transparency, and accountability have stood out as Evermore's guiding principles. In the spirit of continuous progress and elevating pet food industry standards, Evermore also adopted the Better Chicken Commitment earlier this year—a policy endorsed by 10 animal welfare organizations in the United States and Canada. Achieving G.A.P. certification also helps demonstrate implementation of this policy.

Despite being evocative buzzwords today, the terms "humane" and "humanely raised" have no legal definition. Individual brands and producers can set their own parameters for what this means, operating with no oversight; in other words, a company can use the word "humane" on a label so long as they list what they believe qualifies them as humane. This creates a void between what brands subjectively claim and what consumers need to know in order to make informed decisions. G.A.P. provides a solution by offering a comprehensive framework, developed to allow for continuous improvement in farmed animal welfare. The program's species-specific standards reflect the latest research in agricultural science, combined with achievable, practical application for improved welfare, for the entire life of the animal. Accredited third-party certifiers audit every single farm every 15 months to ensure compliance with G.A.P. standards.

"We do this work because we have deep love and respect for animals, including those farmed for food," said Evermore Co-founder and Source-eress Alison Blumberg. "We have exclusively sourced G.A.P.-certified poultry since 2015 and have been so singularly focused on making the best and highest welfare food possible that we haven't taken the steps to be certified ourselves. Now it's time for us to officially join G.A.P. and work together to raise awareness and effect change."

"We are so pleased that Evermore is taking this step to demonstrate their commitment to animal welfare," said Diane McDade, Business Development Manager for G.A.P. "We are excited to partner with them to support farms that are committed to animal welfare and give more choices to consumers who care about their pets and animals in general."

G.A.P. certification is recognized by Shop With Your Heart® , a program of The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals® (ASPCA®) and an invaluable resource for helping consumers find more humane brands and products that truly align with their values by using tools such as the Shop With Your Heart Grocery List .

"We are impressed by Evermore's motivation to work with higher welfare farms simply because it is the right and responsible thing to do," says Nancy Roulston, Senior Director of Corporate Policy & Animal Scientist, ASPCA Farm Animal Welfare. "By achieving G.A.P. certification, Evermore offers pet owners a verifiably more humane option in the marketplace. We are excited to add their chicken pet food products to the ASPCA's Shop With Your Heart list of distinguished brands dedicated to improving the lives of farmed animals."

About Evermore Pet Food

Evermore is an independent, women-owned company that makes ethically sourced, gently cooked food for dogs. Since 2009, they have been dedicated to providing dogs with healthy and delicious meals that use fresh, human-grade, whole-food ingredients cooked in a USDA kitchen. Evermore's founders, Alison Blumberg and Hanna Mandelbaum, believe that we should feed our pets the way we should feed ourselves—with real food made from high-quality ingredients. Operating from a place of integrity and transparency, they have always prioritized animal welfare in their sourcing practices. In 2011, company founders demonstrated how much they stood behind their products by eating their own dog food for an entire month. Learn more about Evermore at www.evermorepetfood.com .

About Global Animal Partnership (G.A.P.)

G.A.P. is a non-profit organization committed to changing the way our food is raised. Our mission is to drive meaningful, continuous improvement of farm animal welfare through multi-level standards development, application, and verification across the supply chain. Currently impacting over 400 million farm animals across 4,000 farms, we envision a world where farm animals are treated with compassion, managed to a science-based standard, and permitted to express their natural behavior, and where consumers are empowered to make informed purchasing decisions based on transparent animal welfare criteria and labeling.

