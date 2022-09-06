Zulily Announces Special Delivery: New Exclusive Baby & Mom Capsule Collection

In collaboration with Little Millie, new moms and influencers, Jessica Nickson (@thejessicanickson) and Noelle Downing (@noelledowning), put their spin on an assortment of apparel styles for newborns and moms

SEATTLE, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Online retailer Zulily debuts an exclusive capsule collection of apparel and soft goods for babies and moms featuring designs from fashion influencers, Jessica Nickson and Noelle Downing. Bringing their personal style and point-of-view to the project, Jessica and Noelle were uniquely qualified for this undertaking as they're also both new moms. So, while the collection is fun and fashionable, it's also steeped in versatility and quality that new moms crave. The result is an assortment, from sleepwear to bibs, and even robes for mom, that includes the essential items to make the first few months as a family more comfortable, day or night. The collection launches today and is available through September 29, with more than 170 styles ranging in price from $8.99 to $46.99.

Zulily (PRNewsfoto/Zulily) (PRNewswire)

"Zulily remains the go-to source for moms looking to find quality products, at an affordable price and from brands she loves. In collaboration with the fan favorite Little Millie brand, we were excited to add influencers, who are both real moms, to lend their authentic and diverse experiences with motherhood to the equation. This is a winning combination that's bringing exciting new offerings that have been designed and produced for real, everyday life with infants," said Kiki Lockwood, merchandising manager for kids' apparel at Zulily.

With the myriad of emotional and physical changes that take place throughout pregnancy and postpartum, moms and babies need products that can transition with them, meaning adaptability and functionality are imperative. "Those first few months after you bring your baby home are incredibly intense as you navigate everything from sleeping and feeding schedules, to acclimating as a new family. Finding products that fit into your life and can flex with you, and your baby's, ever-changing needs is what I love about this new collection," explains co-designer and influencer Noelle. Jessica adds, "The pieces can standalone but also work incredibly well together and they're so versatile and cute, precisely what a new mom, like myself and Noelle, is looking for during the first few months."

With more than 20 trends across 170 styles from woodland creatures, to hearts, stars and stripes, gingham and more, the exclusive collection, in collaboration with Little Millie, is full of styles for baby and some matching surprises for mom – making shopping that much easier. Now, moms can shop the exclusive Zulily x Little Millie Collection featuring Jessica Nickson and Noelle Downing's capsule collections through September 29 with free shipping on all orders of $89 and above.

For more information on the collection, visit Zulily's The Find.

About Zulily®

Zulily is an online superstore committed to delivering a fun shopping experience for moms everywhere, without breaking the bank. Through exclusive daily deals, brand names and on-trend styles, and everyday value on a wide selection of daily across clothing, footwear, homewares and more, Zulily helps moms discover great deals, create special moments for the family, and find the perfect unique items, guilt-free. At Zulily, shopping is a little different, a little better, and a lot more fun.

Zulily is headquartered in Seattle, Washington, with locations in Nevada, Ohio, and China. With expertise in technology, merchandising, creative production, logistics, marketing, customer service, and more, Zulily team members work together to deliver a different kind of shopping experience for moms – one that's built on fun, discovery, and whimsy. For more information visit, www.zulily.com or The Find by Zulily, or follow @Zulily on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest or Twitter. For vendors interested in selling on Zulily, visit www.sell.zulily.com.

Zulily, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP).Qurate Retail Inc. is a Fortune 500 company that includes QVC®, HSN®, Zulily and the Cornerstone brands (collectively, "Qurate Retail GroupSM"), as well as other minority interests and green energy investments. Qurate Retail Group is dedicated to providing a more human way to shop. Qurate Retail Group is the largest player in video commerce (vCommerce), which includes video-driven shopping across linear TV, ecommerce sites, digital streaming and social platforms. For more information, visit www.qurateretailgroup.com, or follow @QurateRetailGrp on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, or follow Qurate Retail Group on YouTube or LinkedIn.

