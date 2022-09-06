Lovesac and alice + olivia Announce Collaboration Ahead of NYFW

The brands will bring two limited edition Stacey Bendet-designed Covers to living rooms across the U.S.

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lovesac, the Designed for LifeTM furniture company best known for their Sactionals ("The World's Most Adaptable CouchTM"), Sacs ("The World's Most Comfortable SeatTM"), and the innovative StealthTech Sound + Charge System, has teamed up with contemporary fashion brand alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet ahead of New York Fashion Week.

Lovesac and alice + olivia limited-edition Cover prints, designed by Stacey Bendet (PRNewswire)

Intended to effortlessly merge Lovesac's brand promise of Total ComfortTM with alice + olivia's fashion aesthetic, the collaboration will bring limited-edition Cover prints, designed by Stacey Bendet, into the living rooms of U.S. based consumers. Lovesac x alice + olivia CitySac and Squattoman Covers will be sold in Lovesac showrooms and on Lovesac.com, while additionally being merchandised in select alice + olivia boutiques and shown during this season's NYFW Presentation.

"Alongside alice + olivia, we're hoping to help consumers bring runway fashion into their homes, in a comfortable and sustainable way. Just like an alice + olivia dress stands out from the crowd, our Stacey Bendet-designed Sac Covers will offer an expressive accent piece for virtually any living room" said Shawn Nelson, Lovesac Founder and CEO. "Our brands share the same entrepreneurial spirit, passion for fun and unique products, and a desire to help customers reduce their carbon footprint. For Lovesac, this means designing products that are built to last a lifetime and working towards our mission of zero waste and zero emissions by 2040."

The brands will launch two unique styles for Fall '22. In advance of this season's NYFW showcase, Lovesac will bring the iconic alice + olivia Cover prints to life: the Sassy Stace and the Flower Garden.

The Stace Face, featured on the Sassy Stace pattern, has been a staple for the alice + olivia brand since its inception. The rainbow design celebrates alice + olivia's 20th anniversary and aims to bring a dose of joyful maximalism to owners' homes. It will be shown during this season's NYFW presentation – and a custom-designed Lovesac Mobile Concierge will showcase the iconic pattern as it brings unique consumer experiences to life across Manhattan beginning September 7th. Fans of both brands can also follow the Mobile Concierge activation in New York City on their official Instagram account (@lovesac).

Floral patterns, like the one featured on the Flower Garden Cover, have been crucial to alice + olivia designs since the brand's inception, and this particular pattern will resonate with homeowners – bringing a splash of color and texture to any living area. The Flower Garden Lovesac print will be discoverable in select alice + olivia boutiques, as well as creatively featured in Fall 2022 seasonal styles.

"We designed this Lovesac collaboration using our favorite prints to create something fun and unexpected for the home or office! The floral print is from our Fall 22 collection and the rainbow Stace Face is the icon of our brand. We chose prints that are meant to bring a pop of whimsy and happiness to your home or home office environment," says Stacey Bendet, CEO and Founder of alice + olivia.

Compatible with any existing Lovesac CitySac and Squattoman Inserts, the brand's changeable, washable Covers offer the opportunity for customers to tailor their space to fit their current aesthetic and changing design needs. Both patterns will be available as limited-edition Covers for the Lovesac CitySac and Squattoman styles.

The Lovesac x alice + olivia pricing is as follows.

Sassy Stace CitySac Cover, $1 ,150

Flower Garden CitySac Cover, $750

Sassy Stace Squattoman, $350

Flower Garden Squattoman, $250

About The Lovesac Company

Based in Stamford, Connecticut, The Lovesac Company is a technology driven company that designs, manufactures and sells unique, high-quality furniture derived through its proprietary Designed for Life® approach which results in products that are built to last a lifetime and designed to evolve as customers' lives do. The current product offering is comprised of modular couches called Sactionals, premium foam beanbag chairs called Sacs, and the Sactionals StealthTech Sound + Charge System. As a recipient of Repreve's 5th Annual Champions of Sustainability , responsible production and innovation are at the center of the brand's design philosophy with products protected by a robust portfolio of utility patents. Products are marketed and sold primarily online directly at www.lovesac.com , supported by direct-to-consumer touch points in the form of owned showrooms, as well as through shop-in-shops and pop-up-shops with third party retailers. In 2022, Lovesac was recognized by Furniture Today within the 'fastest growing' category, and as an honoree for Serendipity's Design Market.

About alice + olivia By Stacey Bendet

Launched in 2002, alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet is a brand that allows women to express their personal style. With clothing that juxtaposes the whimsical and flirty with the sexy and sophisticated, a+o epitomizes the personality and perspective of its founder, Stacey Bendet. The brand was born from Stacey's personal quest to create the perfect pair of pants and has since grown into a full lifestyle collection including ready-to-wear, gowns, shoes, handbags and accessories. The brand is a Hollywood favorite with celebrity fans including Meghan Markle, Michelle Obama, Beyonce, Gwyneth Paltrow, Gigi Hadid and Jessica Alba.

alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet is available at the brand's free-standing boutiques located in New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Austen, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, East Hampton, Greenwich, Houston, Manhasset, Miami, Orange County, Palm Beach, Southampton, Washington D.C., Hong Kong, Tokyo, Kuwait, Dubai, Singapore, Shanghai, Beijing, Taipei, Macau, Chengdu, Bangkok, and at aliceandolivia.com. alice + olivia is also available at over 800 select department and specialty stores worldwide, including Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, Net-a-Porter, Lane Crawford, Harvey Nichols, and Harrods, Isetan, Hankyu.

The Stace Face, featured on the Sassy Stace pattern, has been a staple for the alice + olivia brand since its inception. (PRNewswire)

The Flower Garden Lovesac print will be discoverable in select alice + olivia boutiques in New York and Los Angeles, as well as creatively featured in Fall 2022 seasonal styles. (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Lovesac) (PRNewswire)

Lovesac and alice + olivia will bring two limited edition Stacey Bendet-designed Covers to living rooms across the U.S. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lovesac